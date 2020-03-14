Digital Forensic Market By Study, Market Estimation, Size, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis and Forecast 2015 – 2021

Acumen Research and Consulting has announced the addition of the “Digital Forensic Market (Types: Computer Forensics, Network Forensics, Cloud Forensics, Mobile Device Forensics, Database Forensics, Others; Industry Use: Healthcare, Education, BFSI, Defense and Aerospace, Law Enforcement, Transportation and Logistics, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2015 – 2021” report to their offering.

The Digital Forensic Market Industry Report 2015 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Digital Forensic Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Digital Forensic Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Digital Forensic Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

The players profiled in the report include Digital Detectives, Paraben Corporation, Guidance Software, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., Binary Intelligence, FireEye Inc., ASR Data, Lancope, Inc., Access Data Group, Inc. and Global Digital Forensics among others.

The Major Market Segments of Global Digital Forensic Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market By Types

Computer Forensics

Network Forensics

Cloud Forensics

Mobile Device Forensics

Database Forensics

Others

Market By Industry Use

Healthcare

Education

BFSI

Defense and Aerospace

Law Enforcement

Transportation And Logistics

Others

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World Middle East South America Africa



TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Research Scope & Methodology

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Global Digital Forensics Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Key Trend Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers

3.3.1.1 Increasing Threats From Crimes And Terrorist Attacks

3.3.1.2 Rising Security Concerns Across Different Industries

3.3.1.3 Economic Growth In Emerging Markets

3.4 Market Restraints

3.4.1 Rising Complexity Of Mobile Devices

3.4.2 Increased Utilization Of Cloud Based Applications

3.4.3 Persistent Threat Of Government Snooping

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.5.1 Innovations In Digital Forensic Tools

3.6 Global Digital Forensics Market: Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.6.1 Recommendations

3.7 Global Digital Forensics Market: Company Market Share Analysis

3.7.1 Market positioning of key players, 2014

3.7.2 Competitive strategies adopted by leading players

Chapter 4. Global Digital Forensics Market by Type 2015 – 2021 (Revenue)

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Computer Forensics

4.2.1 Computer Forensics Market Revenue And Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

4.3 Network Forensics

4.3.1 Network Forensics Market Revenue And Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

4.4 Cloud Forensics

4.4.1 Cloud Forensics Market Revenue And Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

4.5 Mobile Device Forensics

4.5.1 Mobile Device Forensics Market Revenue And Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

4.6 Database Forensics

4.6.1 Database Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Others Market Revenue And Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Global Digital Forensics Market Size and Forecast, by Industrial Use, 2015 – 2021

5.1 Overview

5.2 Healthcare

5.2.1 Healthcare Segment, Market Size And Forecast, Revenue, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

5.3 Education

5.3.1 Education Segment, Market Size And Forecast, Revenue, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

5.4 Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI)

5.4.1 BFSI Segment, Market Size And Forecast, Revenue, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

5.5 Defense And Aerospace

5.5.1 Defense And Aerospace Segment, Market Size And Forecast, Revenue, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

5.6 Law Enforcement

5.6.1 Law Enforcement Segment, Market Size And Forecast, Revenue, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

5.7 Transportation And Logistics

5.7.1 Transportation And Logistics Segment, Market Size And Forecast, Revenue, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

5.8 Information Technology

5.8.1 Information Technology Segment, Market Size And Forecast, Revenue, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Digital Forensics Market by Geography 2015 – 2021 (Revenue)

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Global Digital Forensics Market Revenue Share, by Geography, 2014 Vs 2021 (%)

6.2 North America

6.2.1 North America Digital Forensics Market Revenue, and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.2.2 North America Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.2.3 North America Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, by Types, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.2.4 North America Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, by Industry Use, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.2.5 U.S. Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.2.6 Canada Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.2.7 Rest of North America Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Digital Forensics Market Revenue, and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.3.2 Europe Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.3.3 Europe Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, by Types, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.3.4 Europe Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, by Industry Use, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.3.5 United Kingdom Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.3.6 Germany Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.3.7 Italy Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.3.8 France Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.3.9 Rest of Europe Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Forensics Market Revenue, and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.4.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, by Types, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.4.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, by Industry Use, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.4.5 China Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.4.6 Japan Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.4.7 India Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.4.8 South Korea Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Million)

6.4.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Million)

6.5 Rest Of The World (Row)

6.5.1 RoW Digital Forensics Market Revenue, and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Million)

6.5.2 RoW Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.5.3 RoW Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, by Types, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.5.4 RoW Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, by Industry Use, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.5.5 Middle East Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.5.6 South America Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

6.5.7 Africa Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast, 2014 – 2021 (USD Billion)

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

