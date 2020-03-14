Digital Games Market Research Technology Outlook 2022

Latest Research Report on “Digital Games Market” Added by Analytical Research Cognizance which covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Competition by Manufacturers, Supply (Production), & Consumption Analysis

Global Digital Games Market (2014-2022)

Digital Games Market is one of most booming sectors in the Global Media and Entertainment Industry, comprising games played on PCs, mobiles, and consoles. In 2016, the Global Digital Games Market generated a revenue of $93.89 billion. According to Netscribes’ Gaming Market Research, the digital games market is expected to have a significant growth with a CAGR of 18.98% (2017-2022) leading to a global market size of $272.24 billion by 2022.

Mobile gaming has developed at a staggeringly high rate in recent times and was the largest segment in 2016, followed by console and PC games. According to the gaming industry forecasts, it will be the fastest growing segment of the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% through 2017-2022. The segment is gaining traction due to low entry barriers and fast proliferation activities of internet and smartphones across the globe.

PC games and console games hold significant portions of the global digital games revenues and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% and 14.8% respectively through 2017-2022. Though much of the free browser/online gaming industry within PC games has shifted to smartphones and tablets, the analysis shows expanded digital purchases on PCs. Both PC and console segments are to witness growth due to the adoption of Virtual Reality, eSports and increased digital purchases.

Get Sample for Digital Games Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/233478

Key growth factors

The increased penetration of smartphones and internet across the world is one of the main reasons behind the growth of the video games market. That in turn contributes to an overall increase in the digital distribution of games.

Worldwide economic growth provides customers more disposable income that they can spend on their gaming needs. Further, an increase in the number of gamers across the world also raises the demand for digital games.

Threats and key players

Despite a forecast in growth, slow internet speed and low smartphone penetration across many regions of the world hinders the growth of the digital games market. Often, challenging economic conditions, political unrest and government restrictions in certain areas restrict the growth of the digital gaming market. The recent turmoil with regard to the Eurozone and Brexit, among others, has challenged the growth of the market for digital games.

Some of the major gaming companies in the Digital Gaming Market are Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft.

Brief about Digital Games Market Report with TOC @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-digital-games-market-2014-2022

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the Global Digital Gaming Market

2. Overview of different business models in digital games

3. Analysis of the value chain of games and distribution channel analysis of games

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Global Digital Gaming Market, PC games Market, Mobile Games Market and Console Games Market

5. Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) market size data for Global Digital Gaming Market, PC games Market, Mobile Games Market and Console Games Market

6. Market Trends in Global Digital Gaming Market

7. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the Global Digital Gaming Market, PC games Market, Mobile Games Market and Console Games Market

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

9. Analysis of new age startups in the global games market

Why buy?

Get a broad understanding of the Global Digital Gaming Market, PC games Market, Mobile Games Market and Console Games Market

2. Get an in-depth understanding of the different business models used in digital games

3. Get an understanding of how the games reach the end users from the developers

4. Get region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the Global Digital Gaming Market, PC games Market, Mobile Games Market and Console Games Market

5. Get specific drivers and challenges for PC games, Mobile games, Console games

6. Recognize major competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

7. Get start-up company profiles

Customizations Available

With the given market data, Research on Global Markets offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at [email protected]

COMPANIES COVERED:

1. Activision Blizzard

2. Electronic Arts’

3. Take – Two Interactive

4. Ubisoft

5. Zynga

6. Nintendo

7. GungHo Online

8. NCsoft

9. Sony Corporation

10. Microsoft Corporation

Start-up Companies

1. Chopup

2. Omnidrone

3. Piranha Games

4. Nazara Techonologies

5. Witching Hour Studios

6. Touchten Games

7. Steel Wool Studios

8. Playsnak

Place Purchase order for Digital Games Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/233478

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Introduction

Chapter 3: Global Digital Games Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Digital Games Market – By Regions

Chapter 5: Global Digital Games Market – By Platform

Chapter 6: Major Platforms Overview – Regions

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Gaming Start – Up Firms

Chapter 9: Market Share of Companies

Chapter 10: Conclusion

Chapter 11: Appendix

About Us:

http://arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically . With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com