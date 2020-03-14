Digital-Out-Of-Home Market Expected To Reach $ 8,393.30 Million, Globally, By 2023 | Top End User (Automotive, Personal Care & Household, Entertainment, Retail, Food & Beverages, Telecom, BFSI, and Others)

Digital-out-of-home is digital mode of advertisement. This is used to target large audience across various locations such as airports, subways, bus stops, commercial buildings and others. DOOH advertising increases brand recognition through large audience engagement in real-time. The global DOOH market was valued at $ 3,639.30 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $ 8,393.30 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.60% from 2017 to 2023.

In 2016, billboard segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, due to increase in investment on huge investment on digital advertisements into various public places across various developed and developing nations.

Europe was the highest revenue contributor to the global DOOH market in 2016, accounting for around 38.76% share, owing to surge in demand of digital signage across various industry verticals including healthcare, financial services, government, and others.

Top Impacting Factors:

Reduced Cost of Digital Screen

The fall in the prices of LED & LCD display technology and increase in the development of programmatic market have led to rapid expansion of DOOH market. The factors, such as cost-effectiveness and attainment of large audiences, drive the demand for digital-out-of-homes in the market.

Rapid Digitization and Decrease in Demand for Traditional Billboard

Digitization increases the growth of DOOH market as its removes the hurdle of limited reach of the audiences and displays multiple advertisements of different companies in a single screen. Thus, digitization has enhanced the usage of DOOH in the global market.

Increase in the Trend of Online/broadcast Advertising

Increase in the adoption of online/broadcast advertising is a threat to the global DOOH market, as it avails the benefit of availability of large audiences over internet and is less costly as compared to the large digital screens used in DOOH.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the digital-out-of-home market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2023.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global digital-out-of-home market.

The key players profiled in the report include JCDecaux, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Lama Advertising Company, OUTFRONT Media, Daktronics, Prismview LLC NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Oohmedia! Ltd., Broadsign International LLC, and Aoto Electronics Co. These players have adopted competitive strategies, such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion, to boost the growth of the market.

