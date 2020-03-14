Dimethyl Carbonate Market Overview by Business Manufactures with Forecast Analysis 2025

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market: Overview Dimethyl carbonate is a colorless, transparent and flammable organic compound classified as a carbon ester. It is an environmentally suitable compound that can used for upgrading several promising renewables including fatty acids, glycerol, polysaccharides, triglycerides, and lignin-based phenolic compounds and sugar-derived platform molecules.

Dimethyl carbonate had received its VOC exemption and is considered as a nontoxic, safe, and eco-friendly organic chemical. The key application of dimethyl carbonate is manufacturing of polycarbonates in which it is used as an intermediate.

Polycarbonates are a type of plastics known for their impact resistance, high dielectric strength, and optical transparency. In North America, dimethyl carbonate is majorly used for manufacturing of pesticides, followed by pharmaceutical and intermediate chemicals.

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market : Trends and Opportunities Asia Pacific dominated the dimethyl carbonate market both in terms of volume and value and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period with a significant CAGR compare to other regions.

China is the manufacturing hub in the world with a presence of large number of polycarbonate, pharmaceutical, pesticide, chemical processing plants, etc., wherein there is perpetual demand for dimethyl carbonate. Numerous small and medium manufacturers of dimethyl carbonate are located in China.

The country exports majority of its production to developed and emerging economies. In terms of application, the polycarbonate segment held a major share of the market in 2016 and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Dimethyl carbonate is a prominent additive for gasoline with high oxygen content and extraordinary blending properties. Dimethyl carbonate, as a VOC exempt solvent, is utilized in paints & coatings, electrochemical, and personal care sectors.

Dimethyl carbonate containing solvent system is the best electrolyte system, which results in a good electrochemical and chemical stability, when applied to lithium ion batteries. Manufacturers of dimethyl carbonate establish long-term supply agreements with key suppliers of raw materials in order to procure raw materials at a fixed price. This lowers the impact of price volatility.

Request to sample report @ www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/553

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market: Scope of the Report This report analyzes and forecasts the market for dimethyl carbonate market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global dimethyl carbonate market.

It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for dimethyl carbonate market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the dimethyl carbonate market at the global and regional level. The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global dimethyl carbonate market.

Porter’s Five Forces model for the dimethyl carbonate market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in product, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes regional level price trend analysis, potential customers, list of patents based on synthesis, companies manufacturing capacities and technology employed.

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market: Segmentation The study provides a decisive view of the global dimethyl carbonate market by segmenting it in terms of synthesis and application. In terms of synthesis type, dimethyl carbonate are classified as Transesterification, Oxidative Methanol Carbonylation, and Others. In terms of application type, the dimethyl carbonate market is segregated into, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, solvents, alternative fuel additives, and polycarbonate.

These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for Dimethyl Carbonate in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides the actual market size of dimethyl carbonate for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market of dimethyl carbonate has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in Tons and revenue in US$ Mn.

Market numbers have been estimated based on synthesis and application of dimethyl carbonate. Market volume and size have been provided in terms of global, regional and country level markets. Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market: Research Methodology In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders.

Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, magazines and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.

This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities. Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Get To Know Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/553