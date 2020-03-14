Global Elderly Care Market Report (2018-2025) Dominated by Right at Home, LLC., Philips, Extendicare Inc., Amedisys, Brookdale, Almost Family, Inc., BAYADA Home Health Care
Global Elderly Care Market is having several developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by its prominent market players and top brands which are driving the market in the terms of sales, import, export and revenue. This report gives an edge to not just compete but to outmatch the competition. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the Global Elderly Care Market. This report also contains all the drivers and restrains with the help of SWOT analysis for the Global Elderly Care Market.
The report also holds it place when it comes detailed market definition, classifications, applications and market trends.
The key market players for global elderly care market are listed below:
- Right at Home, LLC,
- Koninklijke Philips N.V,
- Hanami Residential,
- EXTENDICARE,
- Amedisy,
- Brookdale Senior Living Solutions,
- Almost Family,
- BAYADA Home Health Care,
- Encompass Health Corporation,
- Kindred Healthcare, Inc.,
- LHC Group, Inc.,
- Genesis HealthCare,
- Compassus,
- Econ Healthcare Group,
- Trinity Health,
- St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd.,
- Rosewood Care Group,
- Interim HealthCare,
- United Medicare Pte Ltd,
- Exceptional Living Centers
Global Elderly Care Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising patient pool for chronic illness in ageing population, rising awareness of home care services, increasing geriatric population, Insurance coverage and government initiatives to provide cost-effective medical treatment for ageing population.
The market is further segmented into:
- Product type
- Service
- Application
The global elderly care market is segmented based on products type into two segments; housing and assistive devices and pharmaceuticals. In 2018, housing and assistive devices products segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 6.6%.
The global elderly care market is segmented in service into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2018, homecare segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.
Homecare is further sub segmented into health care, non-medical care. Healthcare is segmented into medical care, physiotherapy services, telehealth, palliative care and hospice care. Non-medical is segmented into personal care and rehabilitation others. Institutional care is segmented into hospital based, independent senior living, assisted living and nursing home.
The global elderly care market is segmented in Application into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others. In 2018, heart diseases segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
