The global healthcare sector is undergoing a wave of transformation, with digitization being the core focus area of service providers. Healthcare IT products and systems are in high demand in emerging nations such as India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, and also Israel, as part of the ongoing upgrade of healthcare infrastructure in these countries. This is expected to propel growth of the electronic medical records market in these regions. Deployment of EMR systems involves long-term collaboration between the system developer and user. This service offering generates a continuous revenue model for electronic medical record service providers. The global market is therefore expected to grow at a sustainable rate over the foreseeable future.

The question for sustainability of this system arises on account of the existence of electronic health records (EHR), which allows easy access to patient health records irrespective of the time and physical location of the user. The EHR system, however, finds major applicability in large hospitals, and diagnostic centers thus paving the opportunity for EMR in smaller and medium-sized private clinics and health centers, which account for a major share of the healthcare practices.

Inconsistent return on EMR systems is expected to hinder the market growth

The risk associated with chronic diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular attack, neurological conditions, and cancer increases with age. This further leads to patient visits to specialty centers or hospitals for the treatment and monitoring of such diseases and data being stored in the electronic medical record system increases with multiple doctor visits. Therefore, quantifying monetary return on EMR systems is one of the major challenges faced by the healthcare facilities. Moreover, competing priorities of healthcare facilities compromises on the use EMR system. Another major restraint affecting the market growth is the affordability of EMR system in emerging economies.

Digital transformation to underpin the adoption of EMR in emerging economies

Healthcare industry in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil is at the cusp of digital transformation. This could be the best opportunity for the electronic medical records market players to capitalize on the opportunity. Deployment of proper IT infrastructure coupled with personnel training would be required to support the growth of EMR market in these regions. As majority of population in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa belong to bottom of the pyramid, cost would be a major hindrance for growth of the EMR market. Local players are expected to gain ground by offering low cost products. Supportive regulations and favorable government incentives to implement EMR systems would be a major boosting factor for healthcare facilities in emerging economies.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Cerner Corporation, Allscripts-Misys Healthcare Solutions Inc., McKesson Corporation, Quadramed Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc., Sage Software Healthcare Inc., Greenway Health, LLC, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, and GE Healthcare.

