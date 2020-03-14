Entry Level (SMBs/ SoHo) Storage Market: Growing demand for flash storage capabilities across enterprises especially SMB’s and SoHo are primarily driving the market

Small & medium businesses (SMB’s) and small offices & home offices (SoHo) across the world are emphasizing on digital trends along with enhanced and advance storage features. SMB’s and SoHo are moving toward shared storage resources in order to minimize the cost associated with storage applications. Several companies are also developing advance and modified storage systems to cater to the changing requirements of SMB’s and SoHo.

Additionally, while deploying storage solutions, SMB’s and SoHo are focusing on faster collaboration, faster disaster recovery, and easy backup solutions which would help them to efficiently and effectively integrate storage devices with business applications. Similarly, several SMB’s and SoHo are also implementing hybrid strategies to enhance their storage capabilities and attain high throughput with fewer complexities and technical issues.

The growing demand for flash storage capabilities across enterprises especially SMB’s and SoHo are primarily driving the entry level (SMBs/ SoHo) storage market. Strong growth of social applications, mobiles, and technological applications such as big data and Internet of Things (IoT) are leading to the adoption of high quality and efficient storage systems. Furthermore, spending on IT infrastructure such as servers and networking devices by SMB’s and SoHo is increasing over time in order to manage and secure data hosted on- premise as well as in the cloud. Demand for control and management of data workload and less cost for storage is increasing, which is anticipated to supplement the growth of the entry level (SMBs/ SoHo) storage market over the forecast period.

Apart from this, the sudden rise in video and audio streaming, IPTV, pay-per-view services, and other digital applications such as home automation has been generating a massive load of data since the past few years. This is likely to contribute to the increasing demand for entry level (SMBs/ SoHo) storage systems and devices. However, concerns related to security and durability of servers is one of the major factors adversely affecting the market.

Similarly, growing demand for cloud-based and virtual solutions is expected to restraint the demand for entry level (SMBs/ SoHo) storage devices in the near future. However, limited penetration of cloud technology as compared to other developed countries and strong adoption of the on premise deployment model across some of the emerging economies such as India, South Africa, Myanmar, and Indonesia is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the entry level (SMBs/ SoHo) storage market. Furthermore, cyber security concerns associated with cloud technology is also expected to drive deployment of on premise servers across the world.

The entry level (SMBs/ SoHo) storage market is segmented by storage type, storage capacity, number of drive bays, end-user, industry, and geography. By storage type, the entry level (SMBs/ SoHo) storage market is segmented into RAID (redundant array of independent disks), fixed single, fixed dual, and others such as JBOD (just a bunch of disks). Based on storage capacity, the market is categorized into less than 12TB, 12TB to 24TB, 25TB to 40TB, 41TB to 60TB, and more than 60TB. In terms of number of drive bays, the market is bifurcated into up to two bays, three to six bays, and more than six bays. By end user, the market is segmented into SMB’s and SoHo.

Among these end users, based on employee strength, SMB’s are further segmented into 25 to 30, 50 to 100, and more than 100 employees. By industry, the market is segmented into healthcare, government, education, banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecom, retail and e-commerce and others such as hospitality and transportation etc. Based on geography, the entry level (SMBs/ SoHo) storage market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among these regions, Asia Pacific and MEA are projected to see strong growth opportunities for the entry level (SMBs/ SoHo) storage market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the entry level (SMBs/ SoHo) storage market are Seagate Technology LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell, Inc., QNAP Systems, Inc., Netgear, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., Super Micro Computer, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Synology, Inc., ASUSTOR, Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.