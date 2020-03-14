Expansion of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) And Prostate Treatment Market During 2016-2026 to Gain Robust Traction

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is also known as benign prostatic hypertrophy or benign prostatic obstruction. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a health condition in men in which the prostate gland size is enlarged than a normal. In a men whole life, prostate grows in two phases, first phase is occurs in early stage of puberty, second phase starts at the age of twenty five and it continues most of persons life. BPH occurs in second phase of growth and it is very general problem in a men who are above age 50. In 2010, 14 Mn men in the U.S. diagnosed with BPH. However, BPH may occurs in before age 40 and the chances of BPH will increase with age.

If prostate gland enlarges than its normal size, the gland presses in between pinches and the urethra. As a result, the bladder wall become thicker and lose the ability to empty the bladder completely. Symptoms of BPH include urinary frequency, nocturia and urinary incontinence. BPH may causes urinary tract infections, bladder damage, and kidney damage in an acute stage.

To treat BPH, medications, minimally invasive procedures and surgeries are available. Medications are used to shrink the prostate gland and reduce the symptoms of BPH, minimally invasive procedures and surgeries performed when medication is ineffective.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and Prostate Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) treatment market driven by increasing ageing population around world. Increasing incidence rates of BPH also expected to drive the overall benign prostatic hyperplasia market.

Availability of different treatment procedures to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia and prostate treatment also expected to drive the BPH market during the forecast period.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and Prostate Treatment Market: Segmentation

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and Prostate Treatment Market is segmented into following types

By Treatment

Medication Alpha blockers Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors Combination medications

Minimally invasive surgeries Transurethral Needle Ablation Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Transurethral Electrovaporization Water-Induced Thermotherapy Prostatic Stent Insertion

Surgeries

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Stores

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and Prostate Treatment Market: Overview Increasing healthcare awareness among mass population along with rise in prevalence rate of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is expected to propel the overall demand for (BPH) and prostate treatment market. The market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period (2016-2026) Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and Prostate Treatment Market: Region- wise OutlooK Depending on geographic regions, the global benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and prostate treatment market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

BPH market is mainly depend on the ageing population. Among all regions, Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period owing to the large number of ageing population in these regions. North America and Latin America also expected to witness a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and Prostate Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are