Fintech Block Chain Market Competitive Analysis Till 2026 By Applied Blockchain, Symbiont, Guardtime, Cambridge Blockchain LLC, Tradle, Blockchain Advisory Group, AWS, IBM, Microsoft And Others

Market Analysis:

Global Fintech Block Chain Market accounted for USD 232.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 76.2% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players: Global Fintech Block Chain Market

AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Ripple, Chain, Earthport, Bitfury, BTL Group, Oracle, Digital Asset, Circle, Factom, AlphaPoint, Coinbase, Abra, Auxesis Group, BitPay, BlockCypher, Applied Blockchain, RecordesKeeper, Symbiont, Guardtime, Cambridge Blockchain, Tradle, Blockchain Advisory Mauritius Foundation Among others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Fintech Block Chain Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Fintech Block Chain Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Fintech Block Chain Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global Fintech Block Chain Market

The global fintech block chain market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of Fintech block chain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High compatibility with financial services industry ecosystem.

Rising cryptocurrency market capitalization in equity market.

New breed of programmable block chain platforms.

Security challenges and issues.

Lack of block chain applications and use cases.

Segmentation: Global Fintech Block Chain Market

The market is segmented on the basis of

application, provider, organization size, industry vertical , geographical segments.

Based on application, the market is segmented into

Payments, clearing, and settlement, exchanges and remittance, smart contracts, identity management, compliance management/know your customer (kyc) and others (cyber liability and content storage management).

Based on provider, the market is segmented into

application and solution providers, middleware providers and infrastructure ,protocols providers.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into

small , medium-sized enterprises (SMES) ,large enterprises.

Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into

banking, non-banking financial services, insurance

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa.

