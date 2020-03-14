Food Encapsulation Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2020

According to the Future Market Insights market report titled ‘Food Encapsulation Market: GCC Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2014-2020,’ the revenue generated from food encapsulation was valued at over US$ 3,252.2 Mn in 2014, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2015–2020).

In the global food encapsulation market, companies across the globe are focusing on the research and development of new processing technologies, which is a key factor driving the demand for food encapsulation across various end-use industries. Moreover, companies are increasingly investing in prime focus areas such as encapsulation, nanotechnology and food chemistry and formulation. This can be attributed to the development of products catering to the increasing demand for infant nutrition products, nutritional and sports beverage products in the food industry, which is further diving the growth of the food encapsulation market.

For instance, Sensory Effects, one of the key players in the food encapsulation market acquired by Balchem Corporation, is continuously inventing food encapsulation techniques to enhance the overall quality of food products by the controlled release of ingredients.

Also, functional food products are witnessing an increase in adoption among consumers of all age groups. Factors such as hectic schedule, increasing disposable income and increasing awareness about healthy food are driving the demand for functional food products across the globe. Since food encapsulation is a suitable technique that allows the controlled release of ingredients, companies are heavily investing in food encapsulation technology. This is resulting in the delivery of authentic and novel products, which comprise colorants, vitamins, phytochemicals and other ingredients in a single product. These factors are further expected to fuel the global food encapsulation market growth during the forecast period.

Globally, among all the regions in the food encapsulation market, North America is expected to register the highest value share during the forecast period. In the North America food encapsulation market, food ingredient companies as well as encapsulation technology providers are focusing on developing enhanced food encapsulation solutions to cater to the rising demand for increased flavor and shelf-stability of products.

For instance, Cargill Inc. offers food encapsulation and emulsion techniques to cater to the demand for sweeteners and proteins as ingredients in food products. This can be attributed to the anticipated increase in the demand for sweeteners over the next five to six years, particularly in the U.S. Cargill Inc. developed a technology to offer enhanced flavor stability in powdered form to foods and beverages, as compared to the liquid alternatives being used during the extraction process. This has enabled manufacturers to offer a long-lasting taste in final products.

Wrigley filled a patent to enhance the sweetness of sucralose in chewing gums, using encapsulated sweetener enhancers. The objective behind this was to ensure reduced costs.

Moreover, companies such as Balchem Corporation and Lipo Technologies developed enhanced encapsulation techniques to cater to the demand for enhanced smell and taste masking and enhanced sensorial and texture experience of products.

Geographical expansion and investment in research and development programs are the key trends in the food encapsulation market. This has further led to high competitiveness among food encapsulation ingredient manufacturers.

In 2013 for instance, FrieslandCampina Kevit, which specializes in spray-dried and encapsulated ingredients, announced the launch of its first Creamers production facility in China in cooperation with a Chinese partner. The objective of this development was to penetrate the Chinese food encapsulation market.

Key Players in Food Encapsulation Market

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the global food encapsulation market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Some of the key players profiled in the global food encapsulation market study includes TasteTech Ltd, Givaudan SA, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Balchem Corporation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., BASF SE, Symrise AG, Appvion, Inc., AVEKA Group, Firmenich International SA and Koninklijke DSM N.V.

