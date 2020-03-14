Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Furniture and Floorcoverings Market: UK Industry Analysis, Research, Size, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends and Forecast to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.



“The UK Furniture and Floorcoverings Market 2018-23″, report offers a comprehensive insight into the furniture & floorcoverings market in the UK, analysing the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes, as well as providing forecasts out to 2023.

Both furniture and floorcoverings are set to decline for the second consecutive year in 2018, as constrained shoppers shy away from making big-ticket purchases, driven by Brexit uncertainty and pressurised disposable income forcing essential purchases to be prioritised. However, there are bright spots within the market, with the links to a customer’s wellbeing supporting beds and bedroom furniture and rugs and mats being a affordable way to refresh a room. Online will also outperform the market up to 2023 but retailers in this sector need to focus on creating a seamless experience between online and its stores as the customer journey becomes more multichannel.

– Mattress-in-a-box has revolutionised the furniture market. Learn what the future has in store for these products and how they will affect the overall market and retailers.

– Online is set to outperform the overall market as customers become more confident about making larger purchases through this channel. Understand how this will impact the the overall furniture and floorcoverings and what retailers can do to maximise growth through this channel.

– Understand how retailers differing approaches to installation are affecting the market.

– Discover who are the market leaders in furniture online in 2018.

– Using our five year forecasts to 2023, learn which subcategories in both the furniture and floorcoverings market will be the fastest performing to ensure more focus and investment in these winning product areas.

– Use our in-depth analysis of what is important to furniture and floorcoverings shoppers to match changing customer needs.

– Discover how CVA’s have impacted different retailers within furniture and floorcoverings.

– Utilise our strategies of success to identify growth opportunities and capitalise on emerging consumer trends.