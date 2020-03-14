Galvanized Steel Market Size 2018 – 2026 | Cost Analysis, Product Segment, Market Insights, Strategy and Growth Factor

Acumen Research and Consulting has announced the addition of the “Galvanized Steel Market (Product Type: Galvanized Steel Coils, Galvanized Steel Strips, Others; Application: Construction, Automobile, Home Appliances, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report to their offering.

The Galvanized Steel Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Galvanized Steel Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Galvanized Steel Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Galvanized Steel Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

Some of the leading companies operating in galvanized steel market include Arcelor Mittal, Ma Steel, Baosteel, Shandong Iron & Steel Group, POSCO, Nippon Steel Corp, CSC and ThyssenKrupp, JFE Holding among others.

The Major Market Segments of Global Galvanized Steel Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Galvanized Steel Market by Product Type

Galvanized Steel Coils

Galvanized Steel Strips

Others

Galvanized Steel Market by Application

Construction

Automobile

Home Appliances

Others

Galvanized Steel Market by Geography

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Galvanized Steel Summary

Chapter 2. Galvanized Steel Market Overview

2.1 Product Overview and Scope of Galvanized Steel

2.2 Galvanized Steel Segment by Types

2.2.1 Global Galvanized Steel Production and Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Global Galvanized Steel Production Market Share by Types in 2017

2.2.3 Galvanized Steel Coils

2.2.4 Galvanized Steel Strips

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Global Galvanized Steel Segment by Applications

2.3.1 Global Galvanized Steel Consumption Comparison by Applications (2013-2025)

2.3.2 Construction

2.3.3 Automobile

2.3.4 Home Appliances

2.3.5 Others

2.4 Global Galvanized Steel Market by Regions (2013-2025)

2.4.1 Global Galvanized Steel Market Size and Growth Rate Comparison by Regions (2013-2025)

2.4.2 North America Galvanized Steel Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

2.4.3 China Galvanized Steel Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

2.4.4 Europe Galvanized Steel Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

2.4.5 Japan Galvanized Steel Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

2.5 Global Galvanized Steel Market Size (2013-2025)

2.5.1 Global Galvanized Steel Revenue (Billion USD) Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2.5.2 Global Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

Chapter 3. Global Galvanized Steel Market Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.1 Global Galvanized Steel Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Galvanized Steel Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Galvanized Steel Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Galvanized Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.4 Manufacturers Galvanized Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

3.5 Galvanized Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3.5.1 Galvanized Steel Market Concentration Rate

3.5.2 Galvanized Steel Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

3.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter 4. Global Galvanized Steel Production by Regions (2013-2018

4.1 Global Galvanized Steel Capacity and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Galvanized Steel Production and Market Share (%) by Regions (2013-2018)

4.3 Global Galvanized Steel Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.4 Global Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4.5 North America Galvanized Steel Production

4.5.1 North America Galvanized Steel Production and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5.2 North America Galvanized Steel Production and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Europe Galvanized Steel Production

4.6.1 North Europe Galvanized Steel Production and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6.2 Europe Galvanized Steel Production and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.7 China Galvanized Steel Production

4.7.1 China Galvanized Steel Production and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.7.2 China Galvanized Steel Production and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.8 Japan Galvanized Steel Production

4.8.1 Japan Galvanized Steel Production and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.8.2 Japan Galvanized Steel Production and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Chapter 5. Global Galvanized Steel Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Galvanized Steel Consumption by Regions (2013-2018)

5.2 North America Galvanized Steel Consumption (2013-2018)

5.3 Europe Galvanized Steel Consumption (2013-2018)

5.4 China Galvanized Steel Consumption(2013-2018)

5.5 Japan Galvanized Steel Consumption (2013-2018)

5.6 Southeast Asia Galvanized Steel Consumption (2013-2018)

5.7 India Galvanized Steel Consumption (2013-2018)

5.8 South America Galvanized Steel Consumption (2013-2018)

5.9 Middle East and Africa Galvanized Steel Consumption (2013-2018)

Chapter 6. Global Galvanized Steel Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types

6.1 Global Galvanized Steel Production and Market Share by Types (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Galvanized Steel Revenue and Market Share (%) by Types (2013-2018)

6.3 Global Galvanized Steel Price (USD/KG) by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Global Galvanized Steel Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter 7. Global Galvanized Steel Market Analysis by Applications

7.1 Global Galvanized Steel Consumption (MT) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2013-2018)

7.2 Global Galvanized Steel Consumption Growth Rate (%) by Applications (2013-2018)

Chapter 8. Global Galvanized Steel Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8.1 Arcelor Mittal

8.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

8.1.2 Galvanized Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Arcelor Mittal Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8.2 Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal

8.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

8.2.2 Galvanized Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8.3 POSCO

8.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

8.3.2 Galvanized Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

8.3.3 POSCO Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8.4 Nucor

8.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

8.4.2 Galvanized Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Nucor Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8.5 United States Steel (USS)

8.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

8.5.2 Galvanized Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

8.5.3 United States Steel (USS)Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8.6 ThyssenKrupp

8.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

8.6.2 Galvanized Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

8.6.3 ThyssenKrupp Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8.7 Severstal

8.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

8.7.2 Galvanized SteelProduct Category, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Severstal Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8.8 JSW Steel

8.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

8.8.2 Galvanized Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

8.8.3 JSW Steel Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8.9 JFE Steel Corporation

8.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

8.9.2 Galvanized Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

8.9.3 JFE Steel Corporation Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8.10 Baosteel

8.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

8.10.2 Galvanized Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Baosteel Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8.11 Ansteel

8.11.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

8.11.2 Galvanized Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

8.11.3 Ansteel Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8.12 Wuhan Iron and Steel

8.12.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

8.12.2 Galvanized Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

8.12.3 Wuhan Iron and Steel Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8.13 Shandong Iron & Steel Group

8.13.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

8.13.2 Galvanized Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

8.13.3 Shandong Iron & Steel Group Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.13.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8.14 Ma Steel

8.14.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

8.14.2 Galvanized Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

8.14.3 Ma Steel Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.14.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8.15 CSC

8.15.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

8.15.2 Galvanized Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

8.15.3 CSC Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.15.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Chapter 9. Galvanized Steel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9.1 Galvanized Steel Key Raw Materials Analysis

9.1.1 Key Raw Materials

9.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

9.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

9.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

9.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

9.2.1 Raw Materials

9.2.2 Labor Cost

9.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

9.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Galvanized Steel

Chapter 10. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10.1 Galvanized Steel Industrial Chain Analysis

10.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

10.3 Raw Materials Sources of Galvanized Steel Major Manufacturers in 2017

10.4 Downstream Buyers

Chapter 11. Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors and Market Effect Factors

11.1 Marketing Channel

11.2 Direct Marketing

11.2.1 Indirect Marketing

11.2.2 Marketing Channel Development Trend

11.3 Market Positioning

11.3.1 Pricing Strategy

11.3.2 Brand Strategy

11.3.3 Target Client

11.4 Distributors/Traders List

Chapter 12. Market Effect Factors Analysis

12.1 Technology Progress/Risk

12.1.1 Substitutes Threat

12.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

12.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

12.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

Chapter 13. Global Galvanized Steel Market Forecast

13.1 Global Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast

13.1.1 Global Galvanized Steel Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

13.1.2 Global Galvanized Steel Revenue (Billion USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2018-2025)

13.1.3 Global Galvanized Steel Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

13.2 Global Galvanized Steel Production Forecast by Regions

13.2.1 North America Galvanized Steel Production (MT) and Revenue (Billion USD) Forecast (2018-2025)

13.2.2 Europe Galvanized Steel Production(MT) and Revenue (Billion USD) Forecast (2018-2025)

13.2.3 China Galvanized Steel Production(MT) and Revenue (Billion USD) Forecast (2018-2025)

13.2.4 Japan Galvanized Steel Production (MT) and Revenue (Billion USD) Forecast (2018-2025)

13.3 Global Galvanized Steel Consumption Forecast by Regions

13.4 North America Galvanized Steel Consumption Forecast (2018-2025)

13.5 Europe Galvanized Steel Consumption Forecast (2018-2025)

13.6 China Galvanized Steel Consumption Forecast (2018-2025)

13.7 Japan Galvanized Steel Consumption Forecast (2018-2025)

13.8 Southeast Asia Galvanized Steel Consumption Forecast (2018-2025)

13.9 India Galvanized Steel Consumption Forecast (2018-2025)

13.10 South America Galvanized Steel Consumption Forecast (2018-2025)

13.11 Middle East Galvanized Steel Consumption Forecast (2018-2025)

13.12 Global Galvanized Steel Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

13.13 Global Galvanized Steel Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter 14. Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 15. Appendix

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.3 Data Source

15.3.1 Secondary Sources

15.3.2 Primary Sources

15.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

