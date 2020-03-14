Global 3rd Platform Market, By Technologies, By Verticals, By Trends and Forecast 2020

The “3rd Platform Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Description

Global 3RD Platform Market: Trends & Forecast – 2015-2020

The global 3rd platform market is expected to grow around $1.8 Trillion at 7.5% from (2015- 2020), according to Research Report. The 3rd platform is built on a foundation of cloud, mobile, social, and Big Data technologies. The 3rd platform is expected to grow, largely driven by the increased adoption of cloud services and mobile devices across the globe. As Industry is moving towards innovation and enterprises are looking to gain competitive edge, 3rd platform spending across the globe expected to capture major share in the overall ICT spending. The 3rd Platform market will account to one third of global ICT spending in 2015 where as by 2020, it will account to almost 40% of IT spending. Vendors are trying to keep up with the market by introducing new products, services and solutions and key players in the market are aggressively acquiring small companies to reduce time to market, strengthen current offerings and capitalize new markets.

“The 3rd platform market will evolve around cloud, big data, mobile and social technologies; enterprises will aggressively adopt these technologies to take advantage of BYOD and growing mobile employees worldwide” said Tariq Ahmed Shaik, Manager – Research Operations. The 3rd platform market is huge and integration of these technologies will create high revenue pockets through emerging markets.

Essential Take Aways:

The technology segment is expected to reach $1.6 Trillion by 2020 which will account to 90% of overall 3rd platform market.

The consumerization of technology and adoption of BYOD policies are changing the way organization do business. Revenue from mobile segment will account to 74% of the overall 3rd platform technology market by 2020.

Retail organizations are engaging more with customers through mobile applications, mobile e-wallets, and mobile POS systems. Retail segment is expected to reach $398.4 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 7% from 2015 to 2020.

Some of the key vendors in this market are :

IBM

LinkedIn

Facebook

Salesforce.com.

Some Points Of Table Of Content:

1 Industry Trends

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 2nd Platform v/s 3rd Platform

3.2 Market at a Glance

3.3 Related Markets

3.3.1 Data Center Market

3.3.2 Internet of Things Market

3.3.3 Social Media Analytics Market

3.3.4 Enterprise Mobility Application

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Evolution of Market

4.2 Ecosystem

4.3 Market Segmentations

4.3.1 Technologies

4.3.2 Verticals

4.3.3 Services

4.3.4 Regions

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Drivers

4.4.1.1 Increase in Adoption of BYOD

4.4.1.2 Cost Effectiveness & Scalability of Operation

4.4.1.3 Mission Critical Decisions Taken on the go

4.4.1.4 Increase in Mobile Employees

4.4.1.5 Data Centers Showing the Way

4.4.2 Restraints

4.4.2.1 Security/Privacy Issues

4.4.2.2 Data Residency and Compliance Requirements

4.4.2.3 Resistance to Change by Business Organizations

4.4.2.4 Issues of Integration with Legacy Systems

4.4.3 Opportunities

4.4.3.1 New Revenue Pockets Through Cross-platforms

4.4.3.2 Streamlining Operational Activities

4.4.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

4.5 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Trends, Roadmap & Projects

5.1 Market Trends & Impact

5.2 Technology Roadmap

6 Technologies: Market Size & Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Cloud

6.2.1 Market Size & Analysis

6.3 Big Data

6.3.1 Market Size & Analysis

6.4 Social

6.4.1 Market Size & Analysis

6.5 Mobile

6.5.1 Market Size & Analysis

6.6 Vendor Profiles

6.6.1 Adobe Systems Incorporated

6.6.1.1 Overview

6.6.1.2 Financial Health

6.6.1.3 Business Units

6.6.1.3.1 Overall

6.6.1.3.2 Market Specific

6.6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6.1.5 Business Strategy & Views

……..

