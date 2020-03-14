Global Demand for Gastroesophageal Reflux Diseases Devices Market to Incur Considerable Upsurge During 2017-2027

A chronic digestive disease that occurs when gastric juices or the stomach content flow back to the esophagus is known as Gastroesophageal reflux disease. It is also known as esophagitis reflux. The reflux causes irritation to the lining of the esophagus which leads to Gastroesophageal reflux diseases (GERD). Some of the common symptoms involved in GERD are heart burn, acid reflux etc. The discomfort caused due to GERD can be managed by modification in the life style, if GERD is in the primary stage. The actual mechanism is that reflux arises in order to maintain balance between the Lower esophageal sphincter pressure and the intra gastric pressure. Most commonly patients suffering from GERD have lowered Lower esophageal sphincter fault. Conversely, some patients have irregular pattern of sphincter relaxing and normal Lower esophageal sphincter pressures, resulting into gastric reflux. There are two ways of treating the disease depending upon the severity of the disease. If the GERD is at the primary stage it can be treated with the help of Antacids, H2-receptor antagonists, as well as dietary and lifestyle modifications. The patients who fail to respond to this therapy are then treated with Proton Pump Inhibitors. If this standard medical therapy fails to give results then devices are used to treat the disease. There are several invasive and noninvasive techniques through which Gastroesophageal reflux diseases can be treated. The minimally invasive surgeries include Linx, Endocinch endoluminal gastroplication, Esophy X etc. The noninvasive techniques includes Stretta technique.

LINX Reflux Management System consist of a small band of interwoven titanium beads (magnetically covered) and is flexible in nature. These bands are laparoscopically positioned around the esophagus in such a way that it is just above the stomach. The LINX system enlarges while swallowing that allows food and liquid to pass normally into the stomach. After the food and liquid is passed through the esophagus and entered in to the stomach the attractive forces of the magnet closes the Linx system which prevents the reflux.

Esophy X TIF which is Trans oral Incision less Fundoplication is a surgical process performed through the mouth. It recreates the impediment between the stomach and esophagus. This prevent the reflux of the stomach fluids in esophagus. This is an innovative procedure that treats GERD by indirectly reconstructing the anti-reflux valve. This restores the natural tendency of the body to control the reflux. It is completely noninvasive without any visible scars.

The Stretta system distributes radio frequency to the part of muscle between the stomach and esophagus. This improves the functioning of the muscle tissue which in turn resulting in fewer reflux events and improved barrier function. It treats the root cause responsible for Gastroesophageal reflux diseases without any surgery.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Diseases Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

There are increasing incidence of patients of GERD. There are several factors leading to GERD like Spicy food, Fast foods, aerated drinks, obesity, pregnancy, certain medications, such as asthma medications, calcium channel blockers, and many antihistamines, pain killers, sedatives, and antidepressants, smoking or inhaling secondhand smoke. Also the consumption of aerated drinks is increasing to more GERD problems. These are few factors responsible for the growth of GERD Devices Market. Whereas very few clinical success of the medical device for the treatment along with considerable side effects is restraining the growth of Gastroesophageal Reflux Diseases Devices Market.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Diseases Devices Market: Segmentation

Based on the surgery type, gastro esophageal reflux diseases devices market can be segment as:

Invasive Linx Reflux Management Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler

Non Invasive Endocinch ENdolumminal gastroplication Stretta Esophy X



Based in the region gastro esophageal reflux diseases devices market can be segment as

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA