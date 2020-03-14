Global Dicyclopentadiene Market to Reach US$902.3 Mn with Introduction of Light Weight Vehicles

The global dicyclopentadiene market is prognosticated to exhibit remarkable growth in the coming years owing to the upgradation of distribution channels all around the world, as per the report by Transparency Market Research. The competitive landscape of the market for dicyclopentadiene is highly fragment in nature because of the presence of both small and large players in the market. Major players are focusing on strategic collaborations with the regional and local vendors in order to maintain strong position in the market and avoid further competition from smaller players.

Prominent payers of the global dicyclopentadiene market are Braskem, Shell Chemicals, Chevron Philips Chemical Company, Maruzen Petrochemical, LyondellBasell, Shell Chemicals, and Zibo Lujua Hongjin New Material Co. Ltd. Major players like Braskem have recently collaborated with Braskem Idesa so that they could start a new project and have the lion’s share in the southern region of the Gulf of Mexico. Similar such collaborations are being chalked out by other important players so that the competition remains a hard nut to crack.

According to TMR, the global dicyclopentadiene market is estimated to reach a value of US$902.3 mn by the end of 2025. The CAGR is foreseen to be 5.5% within the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. As per the previous records, the market value in 2016 was worth a US$561.8mn. Hence, it is estimated to reaching phenomenal growth rates during the aforementioned forecast period. With respect to segmentation by application, the market is projected to be dominated by hydrocarbon resins and EPDM elastometers. Geographically, the global market for dicyclopentadiene is projected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region.

The global market for dicyclopentadiene is driven by a couple of factors. One of them being the need for light weight vehicles around the world. Apart from that, the demand for poly-DCTD is also preferred because it doesn’t affect the performance of the vehicle and at the same time is lighter in weight as compared to others. Adding to that, the performance of the vehicle will also improve since it does not have to carry heavy vehicle load and can run at a smoother rate comparatively. Major players are also focusing on producing such light weight vehicles that are both cost and fuel effective in order to gain more revenue in the following years.

The global market for dicyclopentadiene may have to face a few challenges in their growth rate during the forecast period. This may be because of the high cost of manufacturing and production of dicyclopentadiene. Since dicyclopentadienes are extracted from the naphtha splitting process, it contains dimers. These dimers react intensely with crude oil. These pollutants are capable of producing massive amount of unsaturated polyester resins during production. To ensure that the pollutants are filtered and do not participate in the secondary reactions while dealing with dicyclopentadiene, there is the need for upgrades in the system. And this upgrade does not come cheap at all. The fact that the necessity of filtering out and upgrading of the system is expensive, the future market growth rate of the market for dicyclopentadiene may have to face problems in the growth.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled, “Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market (Application – Unsaturated Polyester Resin, Hydrocarbon Resin, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Elastomers, Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP) and Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC), Poly DCPD, Pesticide, and Flame Retardant) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”.