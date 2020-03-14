Global Electric Parking Brake System Market 2019-24 Growth Rate by Manufacturers ZF TRW, Continental, Küster, Dura, Mando

Electric parking brake is a substitute of traditional handbrake. Electric parking brake eliminates the need for a parking brake lever or pedal and improves vehicle styling, space management and crashworthiness. It’s a lot easier for automakers to design their interiors and to add new features and options. Global Electric Parking Brake System Market 2019-2024 report is a professional and in-depth study on the market overview, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and leading player’s various strategies to sustain in the Global Electric Parking Brake System Market. It also analyzes the market drivers, market growth, future trends, market status, sales channels, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, distributors and Analysis.

One of the important factors in global Electric Parking Brake System market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, latest research and development, revenue generation, market share and market expert views.

Major Key Players of the Electric Parking Brake System Market are:

ZF TRW

Continental

Küster

Dura

Mando

AISIN

Hyundai Mobis

Zhejiang Libang Hexin

Wuhu Bethel

The Electric Parking Brake System report also performs SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities) with expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.2% over the next five years, will reach 11100 million US$ in 2024, from 5860 million US$ in 2019.

Major Types of Electric Parking Brake System covered are:

Caliper Integrated EPB

Cable Puller EPB

Major Applications of Electric Parking Brake System covered are:

Sedans

SUVs

Others

Finally, the global Electric Parking Brake System Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies. One of the major reasons behind providing market attractiveness index is to help the target audience and clients to identify the several market opportunities in the global Electric Parking Brake System market. Moreover, for a better understanding of the market.