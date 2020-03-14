Global Feed Additives Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Feed Additives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Feed Additives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Feed Additives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill

BASF

ADM

DowDuPont

Evonik

Solvay

Ajinomoto

DSM

Adisseo

Invivo

Nutreco

Chr. Hansen

Kemin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dry

Liquid

Segment by Application

Pig

Sheep

Poultry

Aquaculture

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Feed Additives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Feed Additives

1.2 Feed Additives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Feed Additives Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Dry

1.2.3 Liquid

1.3 Feed Additives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Feed Additives Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pig

1.3.3 Sheep

1.3.4 Poultry

1.3.5 Aquaculture

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Feed Additives Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Feed Additives Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Feed Additives Market Size

1.5.1 Global Feed Additives Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Feed Additives Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Feed Additives Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Feed Additives Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Feed Additives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Feed Additives Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Feed Additives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Feed Additives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Feed Additives Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Feed Additives Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Feed Additives Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Feed Additives Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Feed Additives Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Feed Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Feed Additives Production

3.4.1 North America Feed Additives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Feed Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Feed Additives Production

3.5.1 Europe Feed Additives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Feed Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Feed Additives Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Feed Additives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Feed Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Feed Additives Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Feed Additives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Feed Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Feed Additives Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Feed Additives Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Feed Additives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Feed Additives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Feed Additives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Feed Additives Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Feed Additives Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Feed Additives Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Feed Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Feed Additives Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Feed Additives Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Feed Additives Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Feed Additives Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Feed Additives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Feed Additives Business

7.1 Cargill

7.1.1 Cargill Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cargill Feed Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF Feed Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ADM

7.3.1 ADM Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ADM Feed Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DowDuPont

7.4.1 DowDuPont Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DowDuPont Feed Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Evonik

7.5.1 Evonik Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Evonik Feed Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Solvay

7.6.1 Solvay Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Solvay Feed Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Ajinomoto

7.7.1 Ajinomoto Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Ajinomoto Feed Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 DSM

7.8.1 DSM Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 DSM Feed Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Adisseo

7.9.1 Adisseo Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Adisseo Feed Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Invivo

7.10.1 Invivo Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Invivo Feed Additives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Nutreco

7.12 Chr. Hansen

7.13 Kemin

8 Feed Additives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Feed Additives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Feed Additives

8.4 Feed Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Feed Additives Distributors List

9.3 Feed Additives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Feed Additives Market Forecast

11.1 Global Feed Additives Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Feed Additives Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Feed Additives Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Feed Additives Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Feed Additives Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Feed Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Feed Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Feed Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Feed Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Feed Additives Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Feed Additives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Feed Additives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Feed Additives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Feed Additives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Feed Additives Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Feed Additives Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

