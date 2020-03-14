Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

PPG Industries

Akzonobel

BASF

Arkema

Sherwin-Williams

Jotun

Sigma Corporation

SolEpoxy

Shawcor (Bredero Shaw)

Specialty Polymer Coatings

Tecosy

Teknos Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Internal Surface Coatings

External Surface Coatings

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Marine

Infrastructure

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

1.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Internal Surface Coatings

1.2.3 External Surface Coatings

1.3 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Marine

1.3.4 Infrastructure

1.3.5 Water & Wastewater Treatment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Size

1.5.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Business

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3M Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 PPG Industries

7.2.1 PPG Industries Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 PPG Industries Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Akzonobel

7.3.1 Akzonobel Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Akzonobel Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 BASF

7.4.1 BASF Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 BASF Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Arkema

7.5.1 Arkema Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Arkema Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sherwin-Williams

7.6.1 Sherwin-Williams Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sherwin-Williams Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Jotun

7.7.1 Jotun Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Jotun Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sigma Corporation

7.8.1 Sigma Corporation Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sigma Corporation Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SolEpoxy

7.9.1 SolEpoxy Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SolEpoxy Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Shawcor (Bredero Shaw)

7.10.1 Shawcor (Bredero Shaw) Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Shawcor (Bredero Shaw) Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Specialty Polymer Coatings

7.12 Tecosy

7.13 Teknos Group

8 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

8.4 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Forecast

11.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

