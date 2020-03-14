Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
PPG Industries
Akzonobel
BASF
Arkema
Sherwin-Williams
Jotun
Sigma Corporation
SolEpoxy
Shawcor (Bredero Shaw)
Specialty Polymer Coatings
Tecosy
Teknos Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Internal Surface Coatings
External Surface Coatings
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Marine
Infrastructure
Water & Wastewater Treatment
Others
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings
1.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Internal Surface Coatings
1.2.3 External Surface Coatings
1.3 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Marine
1.3.4 Infrastructure
1.3.5 Water & Wastewater Treatment
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Size
1.5.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production
3.4.1 North America Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production
3.5.1 Europe Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Business
7.1 3M
7.1.1 3M Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 3M Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 PPG Industries
7.2.1 PPG Industries Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 PPG Industries Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Akzonobel
7.3.1 Akzonobel Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Akzonobel Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 BASF
7.4.1 BASF Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 BASF Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Arkema
7.5.1 Arkema Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Arkema Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Sherwin-Williams
7.6.1 Sherwin-Williams Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Sherwin-Williams Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Jotun
7.7.1 Jotun Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Jotun Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Sigma Corporation
7.8.1 Sigma Corporation Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Sigma Corporation Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 SolEpoxy
7.9.1 SolEpoxy Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 SolEpoxy Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Shawcor (Bredero Shaw)
7.10.1 Shawcor (Bredero Shaw) Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Shawcor (Bredero Shaw) Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Specialty Polymer Coatings
7.12 Tecosy
7.13 Teknos Group
8 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings
8.4 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Distributors List
9.3 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Forecast
11.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
