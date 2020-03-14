Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market is Poised to Reach at a CAGR of 13.8% by 2024

Hospital Workforce Management Software Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market size, share and growth with forecast to 2024.

Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market By product type ({Standalone Software (Time and Attendance, HR and Payroll, Scheduling Talent Management, Analytics, Others), Integrated Software}), Service (Implementation Services Support and Maintenance, Optimization Services, Training/Education Services), Mode of Delivery (Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premise), End user (Hospital, Healthcare Institutions, Long Term Care), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, Africa).

Top Key Competitors:

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Kronos Incorporated

Infor

ADP, LLC

ATOSS Software AG

IBM

Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.

Ultimate Software

GE Healthcare

Oracle

WorkForce Software, LLC, among others.

Report Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for hospital workforce management software

Rising geriatric population

Growing expenditure for hospital workforce management software Rising number of regulatory reforms

Increase in the operational efficiency

Demand of reducing labor costs in hospitals

Different issues related to data security

High cost associated with software and services

The Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market accounted for USD 986.45 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Hospital workforce management software is used to manage and maintain the workforce in healthcare organization and institutions. These include different software which is used for workforce management, cost management and also employee management.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type:

Standalone Software

Integrated Software

On the basis of service type:

Implementation Services

Support and Maintenance

Optimization Services

Training/Education Services.

On the basis of mode of delivery:

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

On the basis of end user:

Hospitals

Healthcare Institutions

Long Term Care

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

