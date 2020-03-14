Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Long-fiber Thermoset Composites volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Lanxess

SABIC

Sumitomo

Celanese

Asahi Kasei Plastics

FRP Services & Company

Fibrtec

Mitsui

Conductive Composites

Lingol Corporation

PolyOne

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Fiber Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

By Resin Type

Unsaturated Polyester

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Wind Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Long-fiber Thermoset Composites

1.2 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Segment By Fiber Type

1.2.1 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Growth Rate Comparison By Fiber Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Glass Fiber

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber

1.3 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Marine

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Building & Construction

1.3.6 Wind Energy

1.3.7 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.8 Consumer Goods

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Size

1.5.1 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production

3.4.1 North America Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production

3.5.1 Europe Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Lanxess

7.2.1 Lanxess Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Lanxess Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SABIC

7.3.1 SABIC Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SABIC Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sumitomo

7.4.1 Sumitomo Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sumitomo Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Celanese

7.5.1 Celanese Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Celanese Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Asahi Kasei Plastics

7.6.1 Asahi Kasei Plastics Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Asahi Kasei Plastics Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 FRP Services & Company

7.7.1 FRP Services & Company Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 FRP Services & Company Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Fibrtec

7.8.1 Fibrtec Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Fibrtec Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Mitsui

7.9.1 Mitsui Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Mitsui Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Conductive Composites

7.10.1 Conductive Composites Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Conductive Composites Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Lingol Corporation

7.12 PolyOne

8 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Long-fiber Thermoset Composites

8.4 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Distributors List

9.3 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Forecast

11.1 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

