Global Nasal Aspirator Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Nasal aspirators are devices used to suction mucus from noses. They are typically used for people who can’t blow this material out, such as babies or others with issues of limited mobility or understanding. Most aspirators are marketed toward use with babies, are easy to find in baby supply stores, and they come in different shapes and varieties.

Nasal aspirator industry is very fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe, North America, Japan and Taiwan. Among them, Europe and North America output value accounted for more than 72.48% of the total output value of global nasal aspirator market. NoseFrida is the world leading manufacturer in global nasal aspirator market with the market share of 13.05%.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the increasing in production capacity, expected that the nasal aspirator raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of nasal aspirator.

The worldwide market for Nasal Aspirator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 95 million US$ in 2019, .

NoseFrida

NUK

Pigeon

AViTA

NeilMed

Graco

Béaba

B.Well Swiss AG

Magnifeko

Rumble Tuff

Nu-beca & maxcellent

Albert Hohlkörper

Bremed

Flaem Nuova

DigiO2

Welbutech

OCCObaby

BabyBubz

Sinh2ox

Little Martin’s Drawer

Visiomed

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Electric Nasal Aspirator

Manual Nasal Aspirator

Pediatric

Adult

