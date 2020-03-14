Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market to 2023 – MS Set to Dominate with Tecfidera and Ocrevus, as Disease-Modifying Pipeline Therapies for Alzheimer’s Disease and SMA Show Clinical and Commercial Potential” to its huge collection of research reports.



Neurodegenerative diseases are becoming increasingly prevalent due to an aging population, but this diverse therapy area remains largely untreatable with current therapies.

Neurodegenerative diseases are characterized by neuronal death within the brain and/or central nervous system (CNS), leading to progressive decline in functional neurological capacities.

It has a devastating effect on quality of life and independence, often requiring full-time care during the later disease stages. Conditions within the therapy area are diverse and exhibit specific pathophysiologies and etiologies, while affecting people of all ages.

This report examines the entire neurodegenerative disease therapy area, with a particular focus on the five most prevalent neurodegenerative disorders: Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD), multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Huntington’s disease (HD).

AD and PD represent the most pressing challenges within the disease cluster, due to rapidly increasing prevalence driven by aging populations. Both AD and PD remain ineffectively treated despite substantial investment into R&D by pharmaceutical companies, due to high clinical trial failure rates.

MS, the autoimmune disease of the CNS, contrasts with the rest of this cluster, as it affects a different population demographic and has a lucrative pharmacological market following breakthrough success in the past decade. Recent approvals for Ocrevus and Tecfidera are expected to sustain the market in the near future.

Scope

Unmet need is extremely high in AD, PD, ALS and HD, but MS and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) show continued promise in the development of effective therapies

What are the most important etiological risk factors and pathophysiological processes implicated in AD, PD, MS, ALS and HD?

What is the current treatment algorithm?

How effective are current therapies for these indications and how does this impact prognosis?

The neurodegenerative disease pipeline is large. Does the current pipeline innovation hold the potential to change the market over the forecast period?

Which molecule types and molecular targets are most prominent across the five key indications?

What is the risk of a neurodegenerative drug failing to make the market?

What is the risk of a drug failing at a specific phase, molecular target class and indication?

The neurodegenerative disease market landscape is forecast to undergo a period of substantial change following key approvals, patent expiries and acquisitions.

What strategies have these companies adopted to achieve market growth?

Which of the leading companies will have the highest market share by 2023?

Which pipeline products are forecast to achieve the highest revenues on the market by 2023?

The deals landscape is active and dominated by immunomodulator products

Which indications attract the highest deal values?

How has deal activity fluctuated over the past decade?

How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types?

