Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global UV-Curable Adhesives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on UV-Curable Adhesives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall UV-Curable Adhesives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
BASF
DowDupont
Arkema
H.B. Fuller
Henkel
Sika
Permabond
Panacol-Elosol GmbH
Cartell
DELO Industrial Adhesives
Dymax Corporation
Epoxy Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Silicone
Acrylic
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Others
Segment by Application
Medical
Automotive
Furniture
Packaging
Electrical & Electronics
Others
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 UV-Curable Adhesives Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of UV-Curable Adhesives
1.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Silicone
1.2.3 Acrylic
1.2.4 Polyurethane
1.2.5 Epoxy
1.2.6 Others
1.3 UV-Curable Adhesives Segment by Application
1.3.1 UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Medical
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Furniture
1.3.5 Packaging
1.3.6 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market by Region
1.4.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Size
1.5.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production (2014-2025)
2 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 UV-Curable Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 UV-Curable Adhesives Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America UV-Curable Adhesives Production
3.4.1 North America UV-Curable Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe UV-Curable Adhesives Production
3.5.1 Europe UV-Curable Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China UV-Curable Adhesives Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China UV-Curable Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan UV-Curable Adhesives Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan UV-Curable Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UV-Curable Adhesives Business
7.1 3M
7.1.1 3M UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 3M UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 BASF
7.2.1 BASF UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 BASF UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 DowDupont
7.3.1 DowDupont UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 DowDupont UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Arkema
7.4.1 Arkema UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Arkema UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 H.B. Fuller
7.5.1 H.B. Fuller UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 H.B. Fuller UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Henkel
7.6.1 Henkel UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Henkel UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Sika
7.7.1 Sika UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Sika UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Permabond
7.8.1 Permabond UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Permabond UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Panacol-Elosol GmbH
7.9.1 Panacol-Elosol GmbH UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Panacol-Elosol GmbH UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Cartell
7.10.1 Cartell UV-Curable Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Cartell UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 DELO Industrial Adhesives
7.12 Dymax Corporation
7.13 Epoxy Technology
8 UV-Curable Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 UV-Curable Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of UV-Curable Adhesives
8.4 UV-Curable Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Distributors List
9.3 UV-Curable Adhesives Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Forecast
11.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
