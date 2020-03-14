Biometrics are used extensively in industries such as construction, financial services, hospitality, government, and corporates. In healthcare, biometrics find applications or access control and data security. Healthcare organizations such as manufacturing companies, insurers, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and clinical research organizations are potential users of biometric technology. Healthcare IT products and systems is in high demand in emerging nations such as India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, and also Israel, as part of the ongoing upgrade of healthcare infrastructure in these countries. This is expected to propel the healthcare biometrics market in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East regions. Furthermore, partnerships with the regional players would enhance the market share for global companies in the market. ievo Ltd, a biometric access control specialist based in the U.K., partnered with Keytracker Ltd. (also based in the U.K.) in February 2017, to offer restricted key access system to the healthcare and construction industries. Logical access control, transaction authentication, and physical access control are the major applications of biometrics in healthcare. Highly secured technology at an affordable cost would benefit the healthcare industry and the healthcare biometrics market as a whole.

Improving technology for more secured access to propel the healthcare biometrics market

Companies in the global biometrics market are improving their product technology to provide more secure access to critical areas and information to authorized personnel. The iris and vein recognition technology are among the most secured biometric technologies. Palm, eyes and finger are the target areas for vein biometric technology. Veins are unique for each person and stays the same for lifetime which makes it more secured biometric technology. Moreover, this also eliminates the stigma of law enforcement associated with fingerprint technology, something that is a major concern in developed countries such as the U.S. Moreover, biometric vein reader can also read through surgical gloves. Awareness and adaptability to new biometric technologies would augment growth of the healthcare biometrics market.

Market Taxonomy

This report segments the global healthcare biometrics market on the basis of technology, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into face recognition, iris recognition, hand recognition, voice recognition, fingerprint recognition, vein recognition, and signature recognition. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into logical access control, transaction authentication and physical access control. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into clinical laboratories, clinics, hospitals and healthcare institutions. For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global gynecological devices market is analyzed across key geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include BIO-key International, Fujitsu Limited, MorphoTrust, 3M Cogent, Inc., Imprivata, Inc., Crossmatch Technologies, Inc., NEC Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Integrated Biometrics, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

