High Temperature Gaskets Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-user And Segment Forecasts 2025

Gaskets are materials or combination of materials which are used to provide a seal between two stationary parts. High temperature gaskets are used where the application temperature exceeds 700C. Applications with high temperatures, intense heat, and high pressures can lead to gasket failure if wrong material is used for the design of gasket. Material selection plays a crucial role in gasket selection. Each application has its own set of gasket design criteria. In most industrial products, specialized gaskets are employed in many unique applications and specialty equipment

Liquid gaskets are applied to one of the mating surfaces before part is assembled. They act as a sealant and spread between the surfaces and form durable seal once it is cured. Liquid gaskets, available in various sizes and shapes, are considered a major alternative for traditional gaskets.

Global High Temperature Gaskets Market: Trends and Opportunities

Asia Pacific dominated the high temperature gaskets market both in terms of volume and value and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period with a significant CAGR compare to other regions. China is the manufacturing hub in the world with a presence of large number of transportation companies, power generation plants, chemical processing plants, etc. wherein there is perpetual demand for high temperature gaskets.

Recovery of transportation sector and rise in number of projects related to power generation in Asia Pacific region are the major factors which are anticipated to drive the high temperature gaskets market during the forecast period. Currently, the global automotive industry is in a much better shape as compared to five years ago. Increase in technology and preference toward eco-friendly vehicles has driven the demand for high temperature gaskets. The aerospace industry is also witnessing expansion as the population traveling by air continues to rise, which is estimated to create a strong demand for new and reconditioned jets which in turn poise to increase the demand for high temperature gaskets.

Request to sample report @ www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/542

Global High Temperature Gaskets Market: Scope of the Report

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for high temperature gaskets market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (Million Units) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global high temperature gaskets market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for high temperature gaskets market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the high temperature gaskets market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global high temperature gaskets market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the high temperature gaskets market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in product, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes regional level price trend analysis.

Global High Temperature Gaskets Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global high temperature gaskets market by segmenting it in terms of material, product, design and application. In terms of material type, high temperature gaskets are classified as graphite, fluorosilicone, fiber glass, ceramic, mica, teflon, silicon, stainless steel & alloy, UHT liquid gaskets, others (thermiculite, etc.). In terms of product type, the high temperature gaskets market is segregated into, metallic, semi-Metallic, non-metallic, and UHT liquid gaskets. In terms of design type, the high temperature gaskets market is classified into, spiral wound, Kammprofile, double-jacketed, fishbone and others. In terms of application, the high temperature gaskets market is segregated into, power generation, oil & gas, chemical processing, primary metals, transportation and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for high temperature gaskets in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of high temperature gaskets for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market of high temperature gaskets has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in Million Units and revenue in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, material, design and application of high temperature gaskets. Market volume and size have been provided in terms of global, regional and country level markets.

Global High Temperature Gaskets Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, magazines and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global High Temperature Gaskets Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global high temperature gaskets market. The global high temperature gaskets market is fragmented with many players operating in the market. Some of the key players include Flexitallic Group, Garlock, Teadit Group, Spetech, Hennig Gasket & Seals Inc., IGS Industries, and Advanced Sealing. There are few players who are into liquid gasket sealant manufacturing. Some of the prominent players are Kommerling UK Ltd. 3M, Henkel Adhesives, National Engineering Products Inc., A.I. Schulze Chemotechnische Fabrik e.K., Threebond, and Jet-Lube LLC.

Get To Know Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/542