Huntington’s disease, also known as Huntington’s chorea, is an autosomal dominant inherited rare disorder that causes progressive degeneration of nerve cell of brain leading to deterioration of a person’s physical and mental abilities. Huntington’s disease symptoms usually are detected at the age of 30–50 and gets worse over 10 to 25 year period from the onset of disease. Huntington’s disease is usually associated with movement disorders, cognitive disorders or psychiatric disorders. Ultimately, the individual becomes susceptible to pneumonia, heart failure or other complications causing death. Huntington’s disease is preliminary diagnosed by neurological examination, neuropsychological testing, psychiatric evaluation, genetic test, and brain imaging and functioning. The available Huntington’s disease treatment is symptomatic treatment, which involves use of drugs such as tetrabenazine, antidepressants, antipsychotic or mood-stabilizing. Additionally, psychotherapy, speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy or lifestyle and home remedies plays important in improving life of the patient.

Growth of the Huntington’s disease treatment market is driven by rising prevalence of disease and increasing R&D programs by institutes and universities. According to Huntington’s disease Society of America, there are approximately 30,000 symptomatic people in the U.S. and over 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease. Organization such as CHID Foundation, Hereditary Disease Foundation, Huntington’s Disease Society of America, and International Huntington Association aid in creating awareness among patients and their family, which is also expected to support growth of the Huntington’s disease treatment market. However, social stigma related to Huntington’s disease, stringent regulations related to drug approvals, and limited approved drug are factors expected to negatively affect growth of the Huntington’s disease treatment market.

Huntington’s disease Treatment Market Driver:

Currently, Huntington’s disease has no cure, therefore, the treatment available in the market aid in slowing down degeneration of the neurons. Huntington’s disease treatment market is dominated by off-labeled drugs, which creates opportunity for key players, to develop new drugs. Austedo, a generic of deutetrabenazine by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., received FDA approval in 2017 and became second FDA approved drug for Huntington’s disease after Xenazine. Furthermore, Laquinimod and Pridopidine are in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington’s disease. Moreover, tetrabenazine is been studied by Lundbeck, in 2017, for its ability to reduce impulsiveness, depression, and suicidal tendencies for patients suffering from Huntington’s disease and it is in Phase 4 clinical trials. This increase in R&D activities and strong company pipelines are factors expected to fuel growth of the global Huntington’s disease treatment market.

Institutes and universities are focusing on research program to develop novel therapies such as cell and gene based therapies for the treatment of the disease. Reversing cell loss due to degeneration is most likely a target for Huntington’s disease treatment. Neurogenesis and regeneration of neurons are the novel therapies used for restoration or manipulation of neuron cell by using stem cell therapy. Another such approach is lowering Huntingtin protein production, which is leading cause of Huntington’s disease. For instance, IONIS HTT by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in collaboration with Roche, targets reduced production of Huntingtin protein, a genetic cause for the disease, via antisense drug technology. IONIS HTT was in phase 1/2a as in 2015. Moreover, key players are also focusing on use of neurotropic factors or cell transplantation. Therefore, development of various new therapies for treatment of Huntington’s disease is expected to aid in growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Key Players:

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ceregene Inc., Lundbeck, Prana Biotechnology Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cortex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Auspex Pharmaceuticals, SOM Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, Siena Biotech, Raptor Pharmaceutical, Pfizer limited, Palobiofarma S.L, Omeros and Ipsen are the major players operating in Huntington’s disease treatment market.

