Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Segmented by Size, Application and key players with Forecast period till 2026

Immune repertoire refers to the sub-type proteins an organism’s immune system creates. Immune systems in vertebrates have six key types of proteins namely: immunoglobulin (2) and T cell receptors (4). Immune repertoire sequencing enables researchers and scientist to examine and understand adaptive immune-mediated diseases. Immune repertoire sequencing is also widely applicable in biomarker discovery, infectious disease research, asthma and allergy research, and cancer immunotherapy.

Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market: Drivers

Increasing research and development and launches of novel products by key players in market is expected to be the major driving force for growth of global immune repertoire sequencing market in the near future. For instance, in 2016, ArcherDX, Inc., a U.S.-based company, expanded its product portfolio with the launch of its latest Archer Immunoverse immune repertoire sequencing assays at the American Society of Hematology (ASH). In 2017, ArcherDX, Inc. launched its latest Archer Immunoverse B Cell Receptor (BCR) assays to characterize the human B cell repertoire. In 2017, researchers from Stanford University applied immune repertoire sequencing to identify disease-related signatures in the immune systems of patients with systemic sclerosis with pulmonary hypertension (SSc-PAH), a rare chronic autoimmune disease that affects the connective tissue. Increasing research on immune repertoire sequencing is expected to create a conducive environment for growth of immune repertoire sequencing market in the near future. Recently, immune repertoire sequencing has been applied for the development of cancer biomarkers and immunotherapies. Therefore, increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to positively drive growth of immune repertoire sequencing market. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, 2016, an estimated 16.8 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S., with around 595,690 deaths from the disease. Moreover, the number of people suffering from cancer is expected to reach to 19 million by 2024. According to the Cancer Atlas, 2012, about 1.1 million new cancer cases and 600,000 cancer deaths are reported annually in Latin America and the Caribbean, where lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death for both sexes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 555,318 new cases of cancer were reported in the Middle East, in 2012. The region is expected to witness the highest relative increase in cancer cases globally, and it is expected to reach up to 961,098 by 2030.

Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in global immune repertoire sequencing market, over the forecast period. This is owing to high presence of key players in the region. These players are increasingly focusing on development of novel technology for immune repertoire sequencing. For instance, Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pacific Biosciences, CD Genomics are the key players in the North America market. In 2017, a U.S.-based 10x Genomics Inc. added a new B-Cell and 5’unbiased enrichment kit to its chromium immune repertoire profiling solution or immune repertoire sequencing. Company has launched its new product at the 67th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) held at Orlando, Florida in 2017. Furthermore, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions are also expected to show a rapid growth in immune repertoire sequencing market, due to increasing usage of immune repertoire sequencing in oncology research for the development of biomarkers and immunotherapies. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, 2015, an estimated 4.3 million new cancer cases and over 2.8 million cancer deaths were recorded in China, with lung cancer being the most common and the leading cause of cancer deaths. According to the Cancer Research UK, in 2014, around 357,000 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.K., accounting for 980 cases diagnosed per day. Breast, prostate, lung, and bowel cancers together accounted for over 53% of the total cancers in the U.K.

Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market: Key Players

Key players in global immune repertoire sequencing market include Thermo Fisher Scietific, Illumina Inc., ArcherDX, Inc., Roche Holding AG, Juno Therapeutics, Pacific Biosciences, CD Genomics, Atreca, Inc., and Adaptive Biotechnologies. Major players in the market are involved in strategic partnership and collaborations, in order to develop and provide immune repertoire sequencing services to customers. For instance, in March 2018, ArcherDX Inc. and Ambry Genetics entered into strategic partnership to provide immune repertoire sequencing services to biopharmaceutical customers. As per the partnership agreement, Ambry Genetics will use ArcherDX’s Immunoverse and VariantPlex next-generation sequencing assays for immune repertoire sequencing.

