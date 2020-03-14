Implantable Cardiac Pacemaker Market 2018-2026: Know Opportunities, Risks, Driving Factors, Vendors, Regions

Implantable cardiac pacemaker is a small device implanted in the chest or abdomen for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms, arrhythmia, heart block, and atrial fibrillation. Implantable cardiac pacemaker is evolved from battery-powered transistorized wearable pacemakers to current leadless pacemaker, an entire pacemaker which is placed within cardiac chambers. Cardiac pacemakers are used to treat abnormal electrical signaling in the heart, which causes arrhythmias. Implantable cardiac pacemaker use low-energy electrical signals to speed up the slow heartbeat, help to control an abnormal and fast heart rhythm, and prevents long QT syndrome, a disorder of the heart’s electrical activity, which causes sudden, uncontrollable, and dangerous arrhythmias.

Market Dynamics

Market players are engaged in developing novel pacemakers with ability to control the abnormal heart rhythm, monitor and record patient’s heart’s electrical activity, blood temperature, and breathing rate. Technological advances in the field of implantable cardiac pacemakers along with increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease is projected to drive the growth of implantable cardiac pacemaker market over the forecast period.

Introduction of Advanced Pacemaker Technologies is Expected to Drive Growth of the Implantable Cardiac Pacemaker Market

Adoption of advanced technologies in cardiac pacemakers such as MRI safe-pacemakers, pacemakers with improved battery life, delay the progression of persistent Atrial Fibrillation (AF) in patients suffering from bradycardia and wireless automated technologies. This advancements are gaining significant traction of various market players of implantable cardiac pacemakers with affordable costs, which in turn are expected to drive growth of implantable cardiac pacemakers market. For instance, in February 2017, Abbott received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its MR-conditional labeling for both of its products i.e. Assurity MRI pacemaker and the Tendril MRI pacing lead. Furthermore, introduction of advance technology such as wireless and automated pacemaker monitoring pacemakers are gaining significant traction among healthcare providers.

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease is Expected to Drive Growth of Implantable Cardiac Pacemaker Market

Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost growth of the implantable cardiac pacemakers market over the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), August 2017 data findings, Atrial Fibrillation (AFib or AF) is most common type of heart arrhythmia, which affected an estimated 2.7 to 6.1 million people in the U.S. and the number is expected to increase in near future. Furthermore, Atrial Fibrillation cases increase with age and it is more prominent in men than women. Moreover, increasing number of geriatric population across the various regions worldwide along with high prevalence of heart disease is expected to propel demand for implantable cardiac pacemakers in the near future.

Furthermore, according to the data published in the Journal of the Formosan Medical Association, in November 2016, around half of the world population is living in Asia and geriatric population is growing at faster rate in Asia, which is increasing burden of AF in Asia. According to the same source, in 2050, around 72 million people are projected to suffer from AF patients in Asia, which is expected to be more than double the combined numbers of patients from Europe and the U.S. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, around 17.7 million deaths were recorded due to cardiovascular diseases, out of which around 7.4 million deaths were caused due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million deaths due to stroke. Furthermore, according to the American College of Cardiology, as of 2017, cardiovascular diseases accounts for around 800,000 deaths in the U.S and it remains the leading cause of death in the U.S.

Global Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in implantable cardiac pacemaker market include Medtronic plc, BIOTRONIK, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Vitatron Holding B.V., Shree Pacetronix Ltd., MEDICO S.p.A., Lepu Medical Technology Co Ltd., LivaNova PLC, and Qinming Medical.

