Interventional Oncology Solutions Market Industry Key Manufacturers Analysis with Sales, Revenue, Gross Margin Forecasts To 2026

Interventional oncology is a field of medical science, which includes treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other problems related to cancer using minimally invasive procedures. Interventional oncology uses various techniques such as Ultrasound, computed tomography, X-ray, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to treat tumors located in various organs of the body. Interventional oncology procedures are usually used to treat metastatic or primary cancer. These procedures can be used to treat cancer in pancreas, liver, lung, breast, prostrate, kidney, and bones. Interventional oncology procedures are segmented into two procedures i.e. diagnostic and therapeutic. Therapeutic procedures can be further categorized into ablation techniques and embolization techniques. Ablation techniques uses some form of heat to destroy tumor. Embolization Technique occludes blood vessels, which feed tumors and further destroy the tumor by means of ischemia. Both these procedures are minimally invasive and there is minimal pain, complications, and discomfort with rapid recovery.

Interventional Oncology Solutions Market Drivers:-

Increasing popularity of minimal invasive procedures due to advantages such as minimal risk of infection, shorter stay in the hospitals, minimal complications, minimal pain, and faster recovery as compared to invasive surgeries, is a major factor supporting the global interventional oncology solutions market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing product launches is expected to aid in growth in interventional oncology solutions market size. For instance, in 2017, Terumo Corporation, a Japan-based company, launched Quirem Spheres microspheres. This is used to treat solid liver tumors, which cannot be removed by surgery completely. Microspheres consists of a radioactive isotope Holium-166. Quirem Spheres and can also be visualized in low concentrations by means of SPECT (Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography) and MRI. This feature allows doctors to carefully assess distribution of microspheres in the organs such as liver, which enables in accurate assessment of treatment after SIRT (Selective Internal radiation Therapy) procedure. Half-life of Quirem Spheres is 26.8 hours, which means that within the first 4 days more than 90% of the radiation is delivered, which is followed by implantation procedure.

Interventional Oncology Solutions Market Regional Analysis:-

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global interventional oncology solutions market over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing mergers & acquisition and research collaboration between manufacturers and universities in the region to develop novel products. For instance, in 2015, Boston Scientific enhanced its interventional oncology portfolio by acquiring spherical embolic technologies, Embozene and Oncozene microspheres, which were developed by Celo Nova Biosciences. These spheres are designed to prevent flow of blood to the targeted tissue and also reduce growth of tumors. Moreover, in 2016, Philips collaborated with Yale School of Medicine to bring new innovations in the field of interventional oncology. Liver cancer is one of their main focus areas, as TACE (Trans arterial Chemoembolization), an alternative and minimally invasive technique to treat liver cancer patients, it has shown better results than chemotherapy. TACE is a minimally invasive procedure which is performed in interventional radiology to restrict a tumors blood supply. Small embolic particles which are coated with chemotherapeutic drugs are injected through a catheter into the arteries which supply blood to the tumor. Chemotherapeutic drugs block the supply of blood and induce cytotoxicity i.e. attacking the tumor in several ways. TACE involves administration of embolic beads and chemotherapy agents to gradually block arteries feeding the tumor, which further causes death of the tumor.

Europe interventional oncology solutions market is expected to exhibit high growth over the forecast period, owing to high cancer prevalence in the region. According to a study conducted by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2016, Europe has over 753,600 people diagnosed with cancer. Furthermore, key players in the region are focusing on launching new products, which is another factor supporting growth of the market. For instance, in 2017, Elekta, a Sweden-based company, launched Elekta Unity MR-linac, which relies on a Philips 1.5 Tesla MRI Machine. During therapy sessions, the machine produces diagnostic level image quality. This device provides more precise treatment, which includes targeting of higher doses on sensitive areas containing multiple organs and also observation of radiation affecting tumor. One of the most important application of this device is the functional MRI, which helps doctor to observe how the treatment is working on the tumor and it also helps to evaluate the rate of blood flow through the tumor, which indicates if the tissue is alive or is showing some change due to the therapy.

Interventional Oncology Solutions Market Key Players:-

Key players operating in the global interventional oncology solutions market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Angio Dynamics, C.R. Bard, Best Medical International, Pfizer, MedWaves, Health Tronics, Sitex, BTG, Merit Medical Systems, Perseon, Cook Medical, Accuracy, Vascular Solutions, TERUMO, ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS, Varian medical, Smith & Nephew, Profound Medical, BOVIE MEDICAL, and Baylis Medical.

