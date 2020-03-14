Key Insights of Future Prospects of Brain Imaging And Neuroimaging Market During 2016-2026

Over the last few years, the healthcare industry has been witnessing technological advances in medical devices which offer robust services to cater to patients who are suffering from brain related diseases. Currently, brain imaging is one of the fastest growing segment of the overall imaging market. Brain imaging is a screening method that helps the physician to analyze the activity and functioning problems of the nervous system for treatment of various type of neurodegenerative disorders. There are different types of scanners are available in the market to offer services in brain imaging segment. For instance, functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), electroencephalography (EEG), magnetoencephalography (MEG) and near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) are the devices used in brain imaging. Among all, functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) is a prominent one, and that provides robust information about brain activity by detecting the changes in blood oxygenation. Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) also provides anatomical and functional information about changes in blood flow to particular areas of the brain. Brain imaging is widely used in the diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinsonism as well as chronic diseases such as brain cancer.

