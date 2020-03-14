Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a chronic condition that seriously affects the quality of life of the patient. Kidney dialysis is the preferred mode of treatment for severe conditions wherein both kidneys are damage, though the technique is also used occasionally for treatment of patients with just one damaged kidney. Furthermore, there are various renal disorders and normal causes that cause total renal failure. However, there is no single cause that deteriorates the kidney function. The damage is usually irreversible and can lead to life threatening problems. To mitigate such problems, kidney transplant is recommended. This, however, requires the same blood donor of the kidney to maintain the compatibility of the transplant with the other vital organs in the body. In some cases, dialysis or transplantation may become necessary, which can further favor the rise in growth in kidney dialysis equipment market.

Demographic Shift of major chunk of population towards increasing geriatric population

Elderly population are more prone to various disease due to diminished level of immunity and other co-morbid disease conditions. Diabetes mellitus is a very common disorder that is the initiator for various unwanted disease conditions. One of the most frequently arising condition is kidney failure. The unnoticed and improper care of the diabetic patient may lead to abnormal functioning of kidney and in severe cases total shut down of the organ. Kidney dialysis is a process in which an external machine acts as the kidney for the filtration of body fluids. Furthermore, the dialysis works on various sequential methods such as proper testing of vitals of the patient that is necessary for maintaining the appropriate glomerular filtration rate. Dialysis procedure helps in maintaining the proper standards of the body fluids and other important kidney functions such as waste removal, removal of extra water and salt to prevent them from building up in the body that ensure safe level of certain chemicals such as potassium, sodium and bicarbonate in the blood, which helps in controlling the blood pressure.

Market Taxonomy

This report segments the global kidney dialysis equipment market on the basis of equipment, end user, and geography. On the basis of equipment, the market is segmented into hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) equipment. On the basis of end user, the global kidney dialysis equipment market is categorized into home care settings and in-clinic/dialysis centers. For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global kidney dialysis equipment market is analyzed across key geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Baxter International, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., Nipro Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen, Nikkiso Co, Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation and NxStage Medical, Inc.

