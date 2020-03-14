Global Lignin Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and forecasts to 2018-2024

Lignin is a complex organic polymer that forms important structural materials in the support tissues of vascular plants. It is highly polymerized and is particularly common in woody plants. The cellulose walls of the wood become impregnated with lignin. This process is called lignifications. Lignin greatly increases the strength and hardness of the cell and imparts necessary rigidity to the tree. This is essential to woody plants in order that they stand erect. It is one of the most abundant organic polymers on Earth after cellulose.

Availability of raw material in abundance at low cost is one of the prime factors promoting the growth in the global lignin market. Furthermore, lignin is one of the potential and prominent substitutes to petrochemicals, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the global lignin market. Potential diversified applications in industries that require renewable sources and biodegradable materials are another factor that promotes the growth of the global lignin market. Lack of awareness about the applications of lignin and Kraft lignin is one of the major restraints in the lignin market. In addition, high initial investments may hamper the growth of lignin market. Moreover, improvements in the production process and development of advanced technologies and lignin-based polymer technology are expected to create fruitful opportunities for the growth of lignin market.

Lignin Market is Bifurcated into Product Type and Application

Market Segmentation by Product Type

The product type is categorized into Lignosulphonate, Kraft lignin, and Organosolv. Among these product types, Lignosulphonate dominates the lignin market. Lignosulphonate is used in the dispersion of carbon black, dyes, pesticides and other insoluble liquids and solids in the water as well as in industrial vanillin production. These wide ranges of applications of Lignosulphonate drive the growth of lignin market.

Market Segmentation by Application

Furthermore, the application type is categorized into concrete additives, dyestuff, and animal feed. Among these applications, Concrete additives dominate the lignin market. Low levels of lignin and modified lignin can yield high-performance concrete strength and grinding and reduces the damage of external wall due to moisture and acid rain. The growth in construction industry promotes the use of lignin as concrete additives.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, lignin market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Among the region, Europe dominated the lignin market. Europe’s biocidal Products directive is eliminating the use of toxic and environmentally undesirable chemicals for wood preservation, wood-based panels, and composite production, which in turn is expected to benefit the lignin market. Growing demand from the biotechnology industry and the rapid expansion of bio-refineries in this region is expected to boost the market.

