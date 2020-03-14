Lipid Analysis Devices Market Forecast to 2026 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure and Growth Factors

The lipid analysis devices are used for measuring elevated plasma cholesterol or triglycerides or low level of high-density lipoprotein (HDL). The determination of blood lipid levels is important for monitoring the risk of cardiovascular disease. Lipid analysis device is used for detection of hyperlipidemia, hypertriglyceridemia, hypercholesterolemia, hyperlipoproteinemia, and tangier disease. Lipid analysis device can be implemented at the clinics or it can be a point-of-care device. Point-of-care device has wider application as compared to clinical analyzers due to its low cost, accuracy, ease of use, and rapidity of producing results. The lipid analysis devices market is propelled by rising incidence of abnormal levels of lipids and technological advancements while factors such as high pricing of clinical based analyzers and stringent as well as time consuming regulatory policies are expected to hamper growth of lipid analysis devices market.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1488

Lipid Analysis Devices Market Drivers

The lipid analysis test results were subjected to many drawbacks during patient handling such as inaccuracy in the results due to improper fasting and medications, human error, and various other factors, which gives false negative or false positive results. Therefore, to overcome such drawbacks, lipid analysis market demands for new technology-based devices, which will propel growth of lipid analysis devices market. According to the American Diabetes Association, heart attack or stroke affect people with diabetes more than twice as often as people without diabetes. Therefore, Polymer Technology Systems Diagnostics, in 2013, introduced CardioChek Plus analyzer at the annual American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC), which can be used for analyzing both lipid and glucose levels simultaneously. Furthermore, the CardioChek Plus analyzer system is Wi-Fi enabled and can transmit test results of patients to data collection applications. In 2013, Acon Laboratories, Inc., launched the Mission Cholesterol Monitoring system, which can perform 3 tests; total cholesterol (CHOL), high density lipoprotein (HDL), and triglycerides (TRIG).

Lipid Analysis Devices Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global lipid analysis devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Lipid analysis devices market is predominant in Europe region due to sedentary lifestyle and high fat diet, which contributes to increasing incidence of abnormal levels of lipid leading to cardiovascular disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2008, around 133 million people suffered from bad cholesterol in 5 economies of European Union, which includes Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and UK. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing lipid analysis devices market region due to increasing healthcare awareness and diagnostic demand.

Lipid Analysis Devices Market – Competitors

Polymer Technology Systems, Inc., Jant Pharmacal Corporation, Alere, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Acon Laboratories, Inc., and Cholestech Corporation are some of the major players in the lipid analysis devices market. The strategies such as merger, acquisition or collaboration by key players will expand the lipid analysis devices market. For instance, in 2014, Polymer Technology Systems Inc. signed distributor agreement with Hanson Medical Systems, Inc. for domestic sales of products, which includes marketing, selling, and distributing of the CardioChek family of products to the customers.

Request For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1488

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.