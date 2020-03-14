MACHINERY RENTAL MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the machinery rental? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The machinery rental market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Services market, and compares it with other markets.

• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

• The machinery rental market section of the report gives context. It compares the machinery rental market with other segments of the Services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses Expenditure Per Capita, The Machinery Rental Indicators Comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Heavy Construction Machinery Rental; Off-Highway Transportation Equipment Rental; Mining, Oil And Gas, And Forestry Machinery And Equipment Rental; Office Machinery And Equipment Rental; Other Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Rental

Companies Mentioned: United Rental, Sunbelt Rental, Blueline Rental, H&E Equiment Services, Home Depot Rentals

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, The Machinery Rental Indicators Comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Table of Content

1. Machinery Rental Market Characteristics

2. Machinery Rental Market Size And Growth

2.1. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

2.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

2.1.2. Restraints On The Market

2.2. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

2.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

2.2.2. Restraints On The Market;

3. Machinery Rental Trends And Strategies;

4. Pestle Analysis

4.1. Political

4.2. Economic

4.3. Social

4.4. Technological

4.5. Legal

4.6. Environmental;

5. Machinery Rental Market Customer Information;

6. Machinery Rental Market Regional And Country Analysis

6.1. Global Machinery Rental Market, 2017, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

6.2. Global Machinery Rental Market, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, By Region

6.3. Global Machinery Rental Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

6.4. Global Machinery Rental Market, 2017, By Country, Value ($ Billion)

6.5. Global Machinery Rental Market, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, By Country

6.6. Global Machinery Rental Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

7. Machinery Rental Market Segmentation

7.1. Global Machinery Rental Market, 2017, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

Heavy Construction Machinery Rental

Off-Highway Transportation Equipment Rental

Mining, Oil And Gas, And Forestry Machinery And Equipment Rental

Office Machinery And Equipment Rental

Other Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Rental

7.2. Global Machinery Rental Market, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

8. Machinery Rental Market Segments

8.1.Heavy Construction Machinery Rental

a) Market Characteristics

b) Market Trends & Strategies

c) Global Heavy Construction Machinery Rental Market, 2017, By Segment, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.Off-Highway Transportation Equipment Rental

a) Market Characteristics

b) Market Trends & Strategies

c) Global Off-Highway Transportation Equipment Rental Market, 2017, By Segment, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.Mining, Oil And Gas, And Forestry Machinery And Equipment Rental

a) Market Characteristics

b) Market Trends & Strategies

c) Global Mining, Oil And Gas, And Forestry Machinery And Equipment Rental Market, 2017, By Segment, Value ($ Billion)

8.4.Office Machinery And Equipment Rental

a) Market Characteristics

b) Market Trends & Strategies

c) Global Office Machinery And Equipment Rental Market, 2017, By Segment, Value ($ Billion)

8.5.Other Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Rental

a) Market Characteristics

b) Market Trends & Strategies

c) Global Other Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Rental Market, 2017, By Segment, Value ($ Billion)

9. Global Machinery Rental Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors

9.1. Machinery Rental Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

9.2. Per Capita Average Machinery Rental Expenditure, Global

10. Machinery Rental Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries

10.1. Machinery Rental Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, By Country

10.2. Per Capita Average Machinery Rental Expenditure, By Country

11. Asia-Pacific Machinery Rental Market

11.1.1. Asia-Pacific Machinery Rental Market Overview

11.1.2. Asia-Pacific Machinery Rental Historic Market, 2013 – 2017, Value ($ Billion)

11.1.3. Asia-Pacific Machinery Rental Forecast Market, 2017 – 2021, Value ($ Billion)

11.1.4. Asia-Pacific Machinery Rental Market, 2017, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

Heavy Construction Machinery Rental

Off-Highway Transportation Equipment Rental

Mining, Oil And Gas, And Forestry Machinery And Equipment Rental

Office Machinery And Equipment Rental

Other Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Rental

11.1.5. Asia-Pacific Machinery Rental Market, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

11.2. Asia-Pacific Machinery Rental Market: Country Analysis

11.3. China Machinery Rental Market

11.3.1. China Machinery Rental Market Overview

11.3.2. China Machinery Rental Historic Market, 2013 – 2017, Value ($ Billion)

11.3.3. China Machinery Rental Forecast Market, 2017 – 2021, Value ($ Billion)

11.3.4. China Machinery Rental Market, 2017, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

Heavy Construction Machinery Rental

Off-Highway Transportation Equipment Rental

Mining, Oil And Gas, And Forestry Machinery And Equipment Rental

Office Machinery And Equipment Rental

Other Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Rental

11.3.5. China Machinery Rental Market, 2013 – 2021, Historic And Forecast, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

11.4. India Machinery Rental Market

11.4.1. India Machinery Rental Market Overview

11.4.2. India Machinery Rental Historic Market, 2013 – 2017, Value ($ Billion)

11.4.3. India Machinery Rental Forecast Market, 2017 – 2021, Value ($ Billion)

11.4.4. India Machinery Rental Market, 2017, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

Heavy Construction Machinery Rental

Off-Highway Transportation Equipment Rental

Mining, Oil And Gas, And Forestry Machinery And Equipment Rental

……Continued

