Major Insights of INDIA LUGGAGE AND LEATHER GOODS MARKET INSIGHTS RESEARCH 2019

The global Luggage and Leather Goods market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

India plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Luggage and Leather Goods development status and future trend in India, focuses on top players in India, also splits Luggage and Leather Goods by type and by Application, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

– The major players in India market include

Coach, Inc

Kering SA

Prada S.p.A

Knoll, Inc.

American Leather, Inc.

Aero Leather Clothing Ltd.

Samsonite International S.A.

VIP Industries Ltd.

LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Timberland

Johnston & Murphy

Woodland

Hermes International SA

– On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Leather Goods

Leather Accessories

Others

– On the basis of the end users/Application, this report covers



Online Sales

Offline Sales

