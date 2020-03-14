Medical Gas Analyzers Market Surge in Demand from Healthcare Industry to Boost Growth Forecast to 2026

Medical gas analyzers are used in hospital settings to keep a track of various gases that are used in different medical therapies. These medical gases include oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and medical air. Medical gases have therapeutic advantages as it enables easy penetration through natural physiological barriers. Different gases have different therapeutic effects for various disease condition. Medical gases can be administered through inhalation, drinking hydrogen water, and through injections with hydrogen saturated saline.

Advancements in technology in medical gas analyzers and increasing medical procedures are expected to boost the medical gas analyzers market growth

According to National Center for Health Statistics, 48 million surgical procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2009 and cardiovascular disease surgeries accounted for 7.3 million. The burden of diseases for is increasing rapidly, which is leading to increasing number of medical procedures. This has also fuelled growth of the medical gas analyzers market.

Applications of medical gas therapies in critical surgeries such as cerebrovascular and in cardiac strokes is another factor for growth of the market. Oxygen therapy is reported to be very effective and can be used in thermotoxicosis and hyperthermia. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 130,000 people in the U.S. die due to stroke each year and every year 795,000 of the population suffers from strokes indicating the need for medical gases for therapy in turn supporting growth of medical gas analyzers market. Medical gases have been proven effective in treatment of diseases such as cardiovascular, neurobiology, and respiratory inflammation in turn increasing the need for medical gases and analyzers.

After administration in the system, the concentration of these gases is measured and analyzed so that patients’ condition is kept stabilized. Medical gas analyzers may be hand operated or automatic and they function on different methods such as optical, infrared, and electrochemical. Components of medical gas analyzers include pressure and flow regulators, pneumatic connexions, charging devices, filters, vacuum systems, and flow meters.

Regional Analysis:

Regional segmentation of the Medical Gas Analyzers market by Coherent Market Insights comprises, North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America market is expected to be dominant over the forecast period due to robust investment in healthcare infrastructure, competitors constantly striving to improve the technology and healthcare reimbursements. Asia Pacific market is expected to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period due to factors such as large customer base, local manufacturers producing low cost devices, increasing air pollution in countries such as Japan, India, and China. Government initiatives such as National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) and reducing stringency of government rules and regulations to set up hospitals in various Southern Indian States are expected to in turn aid in growth of the market.

Key Competitors

Competitors are focusing on continuous innovations and product launches and this is expected to aid in growth of the market. Gasera launched a new multiple gas analyzer in 2016. Furthermore, the company received US$ 2.74 million from the EU Horizon Framework Programme for development of modern analyzer capable of detecting hidden drugs and toxic substances.

Key players operating in the medical gas analyzers market include The Linde Group, Airgas, Praxair, Novair Medical, Matheson Tri-Gas, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., and Fluke Inc.

