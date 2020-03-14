Metabolic Testing Market Set For Rapid Growth, To Reap Bulk Revenues And The Factors For The Same Discussed From 2018 To 2026

Metabolic testing involves assessment of health and wellbeing of an individual. Metabolic testing equipment are used to screen organ functions and disease condition such as liver diseases, diabetes, kidney diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Metabolic syndrome is a group of metabolic disorders such as high blood pressure with high fasting glucose levels and abnormal obesity. Metabolism pattern and metabolic capacity is determined with the help of metabolic testing for management of such conditions. Metabolism is a chemical reaction occurring in the body to maintain the standard state of the organism or body. In case of sports professionals, the metabolic testing is done in order to test body’s ability of oxygen consumption. Technologies involved in metabolic testing include VO2 Max analysis, RMR analysis, and body composition analysis. VO2 Max analysis includes body’s maximum rate of oxygen consumption measured during incremental exercise. RMR analysis is resting metabolic rate analysis in which measurement of food, and energy required to maintain basic body functions such as heartbeat, breathing, and maintenance of body heat is done. Moreover, body composition analysis consists of determination of ratio of different tissues of the body. Metabolic testing is helpful in lifestyle disease management, performance testing for sports and fitness professionals, and in case of metabolic disorders such as diabetes. Products available in the market work on either of these technologies such as RMR, VO2 Max, and body consumption analysis. Commercially available products for metabolic testing include ReeVue, Quark RMR w/CPET, Quark CPET, K5, and Ultima CardiO2.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1652

Metabolic Testing Market Drivers

Metabolic testing market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and type 2 diabetes is rising, globally. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 17 million people die annually from cardiovascular diseases. According to American Diabetes Association (ADA), in 2015, 30.3 million in the U.S. were suffering from diabetes. Prevalence of lifestyle diseases is expected to increase over the forecast period in turn fostering growth of the global metabolic testing market. Manufacturers are focusing on development of technologically advanced metabolic rate testing equipment to stay ahead in the competition. For instance, in March 2018 Cosmed launched Q-NRG, a metabolic monitor for energy expenditure measurements in ventilated patients in the ICU. Moreover, Cosmed received innovative technology designation from Vizient, Inc. for its K5 Wearable Metabolic System, in 2017. Manufacturers are focusing on participating in trade fairs and in extensive product promotion, in order to increase the awareness of the metabolic testing. For instance, Geratherm Medical AG and Cosmed srl participated in World Forum for Medicine, MEDICA 2017. Increasing awareness towards metabolic testing is expected to boost growth of the metabolic testing market over the forecast period.

Metabolic Testing Market Insights

On the basis of region, North America and Europe are expected to exhibit significant growth in the metabolic testing market over the forecast period. This is owing to high presence of leading manufacturers who offer products in this category, in North America. Manufacturers such as General Electric Company and OSI Systems, Inc. offer products in this category that have high presence in the region. Prevalence of lifestyle diseases as well as obesity issues are fairly high in these regions leading to metabolic diseases. For instance, according to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 1/3rd of U.S. adults had obesity in 2014. Metabolic testing is gradually gaining traction in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific. Manufacturers such as Cosmed srl offer products in these regions through distributors. For instance, TBS India, partnered with Cosmed Italy and offers products sold by Cosmed in India.

Metabolic Testing Market – Competitive Analysis

Key players operating in the metabolic testing market include COSMED srl, CareFusion Corporation, Geratherm Medical AG, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, General Electric Company, CORTEX Biophysik GmbH, Microlife Medical Home Solutions, Inc., AEI Technologies, Inc., KORR Medical Technologies, Inc., and OSI Systems, Inc.

Request For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1652

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.