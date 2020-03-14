Metabolomics is a biological study of chemical processes that involve metabolites. This is useful to identify and quantify cell metabolites with the support of sophisticated diagnostic technologies using of multi-variant approaches for procuring information, withdrawal, and analysis of facts. Metabolomics deliver a through functional evidence of the physiological state in a bacterium.

Government funding to boost growth of the metabolomics market

Regional segmentation of the metabolomics market by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America accounts for the largest market share in the market, mainly due to presence easy availability to technologically advanced products and the presence of a large number of leading metabolomics manufacturers in the U.S and Canada. Increased awareness regarding the numerous benefits of metabolomics has led various government agencies make major investments in research and development to further support growth of the novel approach. For instance, in 2012, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) invested US$14.3 million, and stated that it would potentially fund more than US$ 51.4 million over the following five years, which would be a fast-track move to support development of the emerging field of biomedical research known as metabolomics. The NIH has also invested US$ 7 million in the three regional centers of Comprehensive Metabolomics Resource Cores and invested US$ 2 million in Data Repository and Coordination Center. It further proposed to invest US$ 6 million over the following five years.

Key players operating the metabolomics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc., LECO Corporation, Metabolon, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Bruker Corporation, among others.

Biomarker discovery segment to be the largest share of the global metabolomics market

The global metabolomics market is segmented on the basis of metabolomics instruments, application, indication, and geography. On the basis of metabolomics instrument, the metabolomics market is segmented into separation technique and detection technique. The separation technique is further segmented into gas chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, high-performance liquid chromatography, and ultra-performance liquid chromatography. The detection technique is further segmented into nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, mass spectrometry, and surface-based mass analysis. Metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services is further segmented into bioinformatics tools & database and bioinformatics services. On the basis of application, the metabolomics market is segmented into biomarker discovery, drug discovery, nutrigenomics, toxicology testing, personalized medicine, functional genomics, and others. On the basis of indication, the metabolomics market is segmented into cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, and others.

