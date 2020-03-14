Microplate Readers Market Set to Take Off by 2026 To Gather Huge Revenues

Microplate readers, also called as microplate photometers are laboratory instruments used for the detection of chemical or physical events of samples in microtiter plates. These plates are used for various research experiments in bioassay validation, drug discovery, manufacturing processes in biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries, quality control, and academic organizations. The microplate readers are able to detect physical, chemical or biological reactions by measuring emitted light. These readers help to minimize operational time, save cost, and facilitates researchers with easy data analysis through generation of actionable results. Common detection modes for microplate assays include fluorescence, absorbance, luminescence, fluorescence polarization, time resolved fluorescence, and others. The sample reactions can be assayed from 6 wells to 1536 well type microtiter plates. Multimode plate readers can perform a wide range of applications that include protein and cell growth assays, ELISA, reporter assays, molecular interactions, enzyme activity, ATP quantification, immunoassays, and others. Higher density micro plates are used mostly for advanced screening applications with a typical assay volume residing between 5-50 µl per well.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1753

Market Dynamics

Increasing incidence of infectious diseases is propelling demand for development of fast and efficient therapeutics, vaccines, and other medications, which is propelling demand for microplate readers. Infectious diseases such as influenza and other vector borne diseases that requires high throughput screening for drug development are expected to drive growth of the global microplate readers market size. According to World Health Organization (WHO), 2017, the incidence of dengue increased significantly, indicating around 390 million dengue infections per year all around the world. According to the International Journal of Nanomedicine, 2015, an estimated 212 malaria cases were registered globally with 429,000 deaths. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development to upgrade the laboratories with advanced technologies that will help in accelerating the drug development procedure is also expected to fuel the growth of global microplate readers market. For instance, in September 2016, Biocon’s contract research arm, Syngene International established a multi-disciplinary development center and drug discovery research laboratory for Amgen in Bengaluru, named Amgen Research and Development Center (SARC). High penetration of alternate methods to carry out detection of biological procedures is expected to hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global microplate readers market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds a dominant position in the global microplate readers market and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This dominance attributes to the rising incidence of epidemic diseases as well as early diagnosis and treatment of diseases. For instance, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2017, the vector borne disease cases in the U.S. has tripled from 2004 to 2016. Moreover, the paradigm shift of scientific bio-labs towards automated tools for conducting various assays is fueling growth of the global microplate readers market in North America region. For instance, in 2012, Hudson Robotics, Inc. introduced SOLO Automated ELISA Workstation, with liquid handlers and microplate readers as a simple, low-cost yet efficient ELISA preparation workstation that supports serial dilutions to study concentration-dependent effects.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in the market, owing to developments in healthcare infrastructure, increasing investment in research and development by various regional pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For instance, in October 2016, Sun Pharma, an India-based pharmaceutical company announced plans to increase its research development by investing in a new R&D unit at Madhya Pradesh, India.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global microplate readers market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., MDS Analytical Technologies, Corning, Grenier Bio-One, Tecan, BioTek Instruments, Inc., BMG LABTECH GmbH Instruments, Inc., and others. Market players are focused towards providing technologically advanced products to sustain their presence in the market. For instance, in August 2017, BioTek Instruments, Inc. introduced next generation 800 TS microplate reader and 50s washer that has a color touchscreen interface with easily programmed onboard software to expand application base of microplate readers to kinetic assays such as biomagnetic separation and others.

Request For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1753

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.