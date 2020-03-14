Mining Equipment Market is Project Worth US$ 285.5 Billion in 2026

The global mining equipment market size is anticipated to around USD 285.5 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 12.2% CAGR during the forecast time period. Surge in technological penetration in mining sector is expected to drive the growth of the global smart mining equipment market.

Introduction of smart and latest equipment based on automation technologies is anticipated to open new opportunities for growth in the mining industry. High risk related with mining operations has caused in technological inventions in equipment manufacturing.

Businesses including BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto have deployed a fleet of driverless drills and trucks with GPS technology at their mining sites. Moreover, OEMs for instance Komatsu Ltd. and Caterpillar Inc. are retrofitting their existing fleet of trucks and drills with automation technology and are expected to introduce an additional product portfolio during the forecast period. Key businesses are digitizing their technical equipment to improvise the mining processes safety and productivity.

Such as, a U.K.-based miner named Anglo American Plc, is deploying digital twins, a virtual model of a technical procedure, to optimize its transport fleet to track exploration and drilling activities at its Los Bronces site in Chile. As the digital mine is edging towards realism, the consequent nature of work is foreseen to witness a significant change at both, the mining site and back office. This change can be attributed to the increasing acceptance of technologies, for instance, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

These high-tech and advances are anticipated to reform the job roles of employees as an alternative of eliminating jobs, consequently permitting people to deploy technology while working. The mining equipment market is observing challenges in the investigation of minerals and metals owing to diminishing natural resources with the demand for improved and better production output. In these situations, equipment providers and mining business have an added accountability of improving production productivity, efficiency and reducing water and energy consumption per unit of production.

Apart the considerable influence of the mining industry to the global economy, the market’s development remains somewhat sceptical in numerous nations owing to the perception that the sector and insustries contributes to ecological damage. To reconstruct this trust, key players are taking efforts, for instance obeying with sustainability standards, taking significant steps toward corporate social responsibility and complete environmental disclosure.

The global mining equipment market is segmented into four major segment named equipment, application and region. On the basis of equipment the mining equipment market is segmented into underground mining, surface mining, crushing, pulverizing, & screening, drills & breakers and others. These underground mining are further bifurcated into Low Profile Dump Trucks (LPDT) and Load Haul and Dump (LHD) Loaders and the integrated connected devices is also further segmented into electric shovels, excavators, dumpers, and others. On the basis of the application the global mining equipment market is segmented into metal, non-metal, and coal. On the basis of region the global mining equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The surface mining equipment sub- segment captures for a revenue share more than 40% in 2018 and is projected to grow further during the forthcoming years. Presently, almost all non-metallic and metallic minerals along with a superior fraction of coal are mined through surface mining approaches, which is anticipated to deliver a push to the segment surface mining equipment growth.

Metal mining is anticipated to develop as the highest revenue-generating application segment during the forthcoming. It was worth around USD 55 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to see significant development during the forecast period. Execution of government schemes, development in local need, and improving production capacity are anticipated to bolster the need in metal exploration application.The key players operating in the global mining equipment market are Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik AB, Caterpillar, Inc., and Atlas Copco AB. These market players are capitalizing massive wealth to transform the product line as the competition in the market is increasing with rapid pace. Likewise, with changing technology the need for better construction and mining equipment are increasing, so provide the demand of the customers, market participants are continuously inventing new products.

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

