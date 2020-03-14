MOBILE VAS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report studies the global Mobile VAS market, analyzes and researches the Mobile VAS development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

America Movil

AT&T

Sangoma Technologies

BlackBerry

CanvasM Technology

InMobi

One97 Communications

OnMobile Global Ltd

Astute Systems

Value First Digital Media Pvt. Ltd

MobME Wireless Solutions

Pyro Networks

Aricent Inc

Convergys

China Mobile

China Unicom Co., Ltd.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SMS

MMS

Mobile Money

Mobile Infotainment

Others

Market segment by Application, Mobile VAS can be split into

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Table of Contents

Global Mobile VAS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Mobile VAS

1.1 Mobile VAS Market Overview

1.1.1 Mobile VAS Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Mobile VAS Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Mobile VAS Market by Type

1.3.1 SMS

1.3.2 MMS

1.3.3 Mobile Money

1.3.4 Mobile Infotainment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Mobile VAS Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Personal Use

1.4.2 Commercial Use

2 Global Mobile VAS Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Mobile VAS Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 America Movil

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 AT&T

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Sangoma Technologies

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 BlackBerry

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 CanvasM Technology

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 InMobi

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 One97 Communications

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 OnMobile Global Ltd

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Astute Systems

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Value First Digital Media Pvt. Ltd

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 MobME Wireless Solutions

3.12 Pyro Networks

3.13 Aricent Inc

3.14 Convergys

3.15 China Mobile

3.16 China Unicom Co., Ltd.

4 Global Mobile VAS Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Mobile VAS Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Mobile VAS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Mobile VAS in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Mobile VAS

5 United States Mobile VAS Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Mobile VAS Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Mobile VAS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Mobile VAS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 EU Mobile VAS Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Mobile VAS Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU Mobile VAS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU Mobile VAS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

