Molded Plastics Market Analysis: By Top Key Players, Market Growth, Company Profiles, Regions and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting has announced the addition of the “Molded Plastics Market (By Product – Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polystyrene, Engineering Plastics; By Technology – Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Extrusion, Others; By Application – Automotive, Building and Construction, Electronics, Packaging, Others) – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report to their offering.

The Molded Plastics Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Molded Plastics Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Molded Plastics Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Molded Plastics Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

Exxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS Group AG, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Chevron Philips Chemical Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Huntsman Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and SABIC.are the key players in the molded plastics market

The Major Market Segments of Global Molded Plastics Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market by Product

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Engineering Plastics

Market by Technology

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Others

Market by Application

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electronics

Packaging

Others

Market by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Molded Plastics

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Molded Plastics Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Products (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Molded Plastics Market Revenue Share By Products in 2017

1.2.2.3. Polyvinyl Chloride

1.2.2.4. Polypropylene

1.2.2.5. Polyethylene

1.2.2.6. Polystyrene

1.2.2.7. Engineering Plastics

1.2.3. Molded Plastics Market by Application

1.2.3.1. Global Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Application (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Automotive

1.2.3.3. Building and Construction

1.2.3.4. Electronics

1.2.3.5. Packaging

1.2.3.6. Others

1.2.4. Molded Plastics Market By Technology

1.2.4.1. Global Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Blow Molding

1.2.4.3. Injection Molding

1.2.4.4. Extrusion

1.2.4.5. Others

1.2.5. Molded Plastics Market by Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Molded Plastics Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Molded Plastics Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Molded Plastics Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Molded Plastics Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Molded Plastics Revenue By Product

4.2. Polyvinyl Chloride

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Polypropylene

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Polyethylene

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Polystyrene

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Engineering Plastics

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Automotive

5.1.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2. Building and Construction

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Electronics

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Packaging

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1. Blow Molding

6.1.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. Injection Molding

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Extrusion

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Molded Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Mexico

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Molded Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Molded Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Argentina

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East Molded Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Saudi Arabia

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. UAE

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. AFRICA MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Africa Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Africa Molded Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. South Africa

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Egypt

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Exxon Mobil Corporation

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. INEOS Group AG

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. BASF SE

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.5. Chevron Philips Chemical Company

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. Huntsman Corporation

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Reliance Industries Limited

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. SABIC

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Type Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

