Molded Plastics Market Analysis: By Top Key Players, Market Growth, Company Profiles, Regions and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting has announced the addition of the “Molded Plastics Market (By Product – Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polystyrene, Engineering Plastics; By Technology – Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Extrusion, Others; By Application – Automotive, Building and Construction, Electronics, Packaging, Others) – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report to their offering.
The Molded Plastics Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Molded Plastics Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Molded Plastics Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Molded Plastics Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.
Market Players:
Exxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS Group AG, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Chevron Philips Chemical Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Huntsman Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and SABIC.are the key players in the molded plastics market
The Major Market Segments of Global Molded Plastics Market are as below:
Market Segmentation
Market by Product
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polypropylene
- Polyethylene
- Polystyrene
- Engineering Plastics
Market by Technology
- Blow Molding
- Injection Molding
- Extrusion
- Others
Market by Application
- Automotive
- Building and Construction
- Electronics
- Packaging
- Others
Market by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of MEA
TABLE OF CONTENT
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Molded Plastics
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Molded Plastics Market By Product
1.2.2.1. Global Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Products (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Molded Plastics Market Revenue Share By Products in 2017
1.2.2.3. Polyvinyl Chloride
1.2.2.4. Polypropylene
1.2.2.5. Polyethylene
1.2.2.6. Polystyrene
1.2.2.7. Engineering Plastics
1.2.3. Molded Plastics Market by Application
1.2.3.1. Global Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Application (2015-2026)
1.2.3.2. Automotive
1.2.3.3. Building and Construction
1.2.3.4. Electronics
1.2.3.5. Packaging
1.2.3.6. Others
1.2.4. Molded Plastics Market By Technology
1.2.4.1. Global Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. Blow Molding
1.2.4.3. Injection Molding
1.2.4.4. Extrusion
1.2.4.5. Others
1.2.5. Molded Plastics Market by Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.5.2. North America Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.3. Europe Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Molded Plastics Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Molded Plastics Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Molded Plastics Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Molded Plastics Major Manufacturers in 2017
CHAPTER 4. MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET BY PRODUCT
4.1. Global Molded Plastics Revenue By Product
4.2. Polyvinyl Chloride
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3. Polypropylene
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4. Polyethylene
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.5. Polystyrene
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.6. Engineering Plastics
4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET BY APPLICATION
5.1. Automotive
5.1.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2. Building and Construction
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. Electronics
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4. Packaging
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY
6.1. Blow Molding
6.1.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2. Injection Molding
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3. Extrusion
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4. Others
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2. North America Molded Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5. Mexico
7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Molded Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Molded Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. Argentina
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East Molded Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
11.3. Saudi Arabia
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4. UAE
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. AFRICA MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Africa Molded Plastics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.2. Africa Molded Plastics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
12.3. South Africa
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4. Egypt
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Africa
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE
13.1. Exxon Mobil Corporation
13.1.1. Company Snapshot
13.1.2. Overview
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Type Portfolio
13.1.5. Key Developments
13.1.6. Strategies
13.2. INEOS Group AG
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Overview
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Type Portfolio
13.2.5. Key Developments
13.2.6. Strategies
13.3. BASF SE
13.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Overview
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Type Portfolio
13.3.5. Key Developments
13.3.6. Strategies
13.5. Chevron Philips Chemical Company
13.5.1. Company Snapshot
13.5.2. Overview
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Type Portfolio
13.5.5. Key Developments
13.5.6. Strategies
13.6. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
13.6.1. Company Snapshot
13.6.2. Overview
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Type Portfolio
13.6.5. Key Developments
13.6.6. Strategies
13.7. Huntsman Corporation
13.7.1. Company Snapshot
13.7.2. Overview
13.7.3. Financial Overview
13.7.4. Type Portfolio
13.7.5. Key Developments
13.7.6. Strategies
13.8. Reliance Industries Limited
13.8.1. Company Snapshot
13.8.2. Overview
13.8.3. Financial Overview
13.8.4. Type Portfolio
13.8.5. Key Developments
13.8.6. Strategies
13.9. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
13.9.1. Company Snapshot
13.9.2. Overview
13.9.3. Financial Overview
13.9.4. Type Portfolio
13.9.5. Key Developments
13.9.6. Strategies
13.10. SABIC
13.10.1. Company Snapshot
13.10.2. Overview
13.10.3. Financial Overview
13.10.4. Type Portfolio
13.10.5. Key Developments
13.10.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Initial Data Search
14.1.2. Secondary Research
14.1.3. Primary Research
14.2. Assumptions and Scope
