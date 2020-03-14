Multichannel Infusion Pump Market 2018 – 2028: Analysed by Top Key Players Cardinal Health, Caesarea Medical Electronics, Monet Medical, Shenzhen Maiketian Biomedical Technology Co.

An external infusion pump is a medical device used to deliver fluids into a patient’s body in a controlled manner. The infusion pumps are of different types, used for a variety of purposes and in a multiple environments. Some infusion pumps are designed mainly for stationary use at a patient’s bedside. Others, called ambulatory infusion pumps, are designed to be portable or wearable, whereas, some of multichannel infusion pump solve a range of infusion related problems such as limited space, tubing misconnections, and patient mobility in Intensive Care hospital and OPM environments. The multichannel Infusion pumps may be capable of delivering fluids in large or small amounts, and may be used to deliver nutrients or medications – such as insulin or other hormones, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and pain relievers.

Multichannel infusion pump can be of various different types such as dual channel, 3 channel, and 4 channel designs. These different types of multichannel infusion pumps are designed for the simple operation of many infusions on a single easy to use infusion pump.

Multichannel infusion pumps are used in the treatment of chronic disorders for delivering medication like chemotherapy, diabetic. These pumps plays a vital role for delivering accurate medication in these disorders.

Multichannel infusion pump Market: Drivers and Restraints

Primary factors driving multichannel infusion pump market include growing need for technologically advanced infusion pumps. Owing to increasing patient population suffering from chronic disorders, creates high demand of multichannel infusion pumps. Besides, increasing awareness and increasing usage in home care settings led the multichannel infusion pump market to grow at a high growth rate. However, less number of manufacturers, and thus low geographical reach limiting the growth of the global multichannel infusion pump market. Moreover, limited awareness about this technologically advanced multichannel infusion pump restricting the global multichannel infusion pump market.

Multichannel infusion pump Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Multichannel infusion pump market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, end users, and geography.

Based on Product Types, the global Multichannel infusion pump market is segmented as:

2 channel (dual channel)

3 channel

4 channel

Based on applications, the global Multichannel infusion pump market is segmented as:

Chemotherapy/ Oncology

Pediatrics/ Neonatology

Analgesia/ Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Hematology

Others

Based on end user, the global Multichannel infusion pump market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Multichannel infusion pump Market: Overview

The global market for multichannel infusion pump is highly consolidated with very few players operating in the global space. The widespread use of infusion pump in treatment of chronic disorders for delivering medication

Multichannel infusion pump Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global multichannel infusion pump market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the leader in global multichannel infusion pump market owing to concentration of key market players in the region. The market in Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan is expected to grow at significant CAGR due to expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to take second largest share in the global multichannel infusion pump market throughout the forecast period.

Multichannel infusion pump Market: Key Players

The global multichannel infusion pump market is consolidated market and dominated by the some of the leading players such as Cardinal Health, Caesarea Medical Electronics, Monet Medical, Shenzhen Maiketian Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd., TENKO MEDICAL, BD, IRadimed Corporation, Hospira Inc. etc. Technological advancement in products and expansion of geographical reach are the major trend observed in the global multichannel infusion pump market.