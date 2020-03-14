New Study on Radiology Information Systems Market Top Key Players, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, Estimations and Forecasts to 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Radiology Information Systems” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Growth in the elderly population and subsequent rise in the number of chronic ailments

Globally, the elderly population is growing rapidly, which has led to an increase in chronic diseases. Moreover, there is a growing demand for diagnostic services including medical imaging services. Therefore, there is a huge demand for healthcare solutions and services, that is economical, rapid, and reliable. In addition, integration of information technology in healthcare is on the rapid increase because of many advantages such as real-time communication between patient and doctor, easy access to health-related information, rapid diagnosis of disease, and many others. Therefore, the integration of information technology is helping to boost this market.

Growing adoption of Cloud Technology related services in the medical sector

Radiology information system is one of the important components of an electronic health record system. Every day electronic health record numerous data such as patient related data and image data and therefore, it is difficult to store the bulk data on the local storage devices, as there is a chance of losing essential data or mess up of data. Moreover, it is difficult to share the bulk amount of data via offline mode. Hence, adoption of cloud technology in the radiology information system became necessary because it allows easy sharing and storage of big data. According to the Cisco-funded survey related to the acceptance of cloud-based healthcare IT services shows that around three fourth of patients prefer cloud-based medical record for further processing. Additionally, it is easy to transfer to another part of the world for better advice from best medical doctors. Therefore, the growing demand for cloud-based technology is helping to grow this market.

Asia-Pacific to influence the Global Radiology information system market through 2018-2024

Geographically, North America holds the largest market share, due to the well-established healthcare system in the region. Additionally, higher adoption of healthcare information technologies and the continuous increase in the number of chronic diseases are helping to grow this market in the North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the area with maximum growth potential due to the focus of key players in the emerging economies and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Ambra launched the first cloud development platform for medical imaging

February 2017, Ambra Health, makers of a cloud-based medical image management suite, launched “Ambra for Developers”, a cloud development platform for medical imaging. Built around modern, RESTful web-services. This is the first cloud development platform designed specifically for medical imaging services. This product helps IT departments of health institutions to easily transfer imaging and imaging data to other applications such as population health or reporting tools. In addition, third-party developers can rapidly incorporate Ambra imaging technologies as part of a wide variety of healthcare applications that provides users with new capabilities for better patient care.

Guerbet launched Contrast&Care®, a contrast media injection management solution for radiology centers

November 2017, Guerbet, the global specialist in contrast products and solutions for medical imaging, launched Contrast&Care®, a new contrast media injection management solution for radiology centers. Contrast&Care® is an integrated IT solution that groups together all the information related to exams requiring the injection of contrast media (contrast media, injection protocol, patient data, etc.) and that interfaces with information systems used in radiology such as the Radiology Information System (RIS) or the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS).

