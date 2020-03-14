Non-vascular Stents Market Revenues to Reach US$ Billion/Million by 2026

Non-vascular stents are mainly shielded with a polymeric film or membrane to avoid ingrowth of adjacent tissues through stent mesh. Drugs for suppression of hyperplastic malignant or benign tissues can be integrated into polymeric materials. Materials widely used in stent covering include polyurethane, silicon, and expanded polytrafluoroethylene (e-PTFE). Stents in non-vascular applications are a standard treatment for removal of occluding tumors in the gastrointestinal system.

Dynamics

Major factor driving growth of the non-vascular stents market is increasing application of stents in gastrointestinal and glaucoma-related disorders. Rising incidence of urological problems, gastrointestinal diseases, glaucoma, and other conditions, are expected to increase the demand for non-vascular stents. For instance, in the U.S., gastrointestinal hemorrhage was the most common condition leading to hospitalization, with around 500,000 discharges recorded in 2012. Growing prevalence of gastrointestinal cancer is expected be a major factor driving growth of the global non-vascular stents market. Increasing respiratory and gastro-urological morbidities is increasing the demand for non-vascular stents, as these stents help maintain vessel patency. Furthermore, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, which enable faster recovery, cause less pain, and involve shorter hospital stays, is expected to boost growth of the non-vascular stents market in the near future. Over the recent past, the demand for such stents is witnessing increasing in ophthalmic and neural applications. Both application areas—eyes and the brain—are sensitive to implantation of devices. Non-vascular stents, being a minimally invasive and accurate procedure, is rapidly being adopted for these applications. Smaller stents, known as a micro-stents, are being developed for application in areas related to eyes and the brain.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures is expected to boost market growth

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures is expected to be a major factor driving the growth of the global non-vascular stents market. Non-vascular stents involve small accurate incisions, resulting in relatively smaller and lesser noticeable scars incurred by conventional surgical procedures that compromise on patient safety. Such a procedure is associated with faster recovery time, thus reducing a patient’s hospital stay. Furthermore, reduced hospital stay in turn, is expected to lower the risk of contracting hospital-acquired infections such as bloodstream infection, urinary tract infection, etc. among patients. These factors pose as major drivers boosting growth of the non-vascular stents market.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive market growth

Increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal, urological and pulmonary or airway diseases is expected to fuel the demand for non-vascular stents. Conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), central airway obstruction, and asthma demand the use of pulmonary stents, to open up narrowed airways and ease the respiration process. According to WHO, more than three million people die each year from COPDs worldwide and 90% of these deaths in low and middle income countries. Furthermore, in U.S., every year, kidney disorders kills more people than prostate or breast cancer. For instance, in 2013, approximately 47,000 Americans died from kidney disease. Gastrointestinal diseases have been a major problem and cover a wide variety of parts of the system, (i.e. rectum, intestines, duodenum, and esophagus). Generally, these diseases are treated with palliation with the use of non-vascular stents. In recent years, non-vascular stents have been a standard treatment for removing occluding tumors in the gastrointestinal system.

Advancements in technology to accelerate the market growth

Increasing advancements in technology and material is aiding in the development of specially designed stents for used in various indications, is increasing the demand for non-vascular stents in a wide range of applications. For instance, the development of biodegradable polymers and bio-absorbable scaffolds is increasing the use of stents in pulmonary, gastrointestinal, urological, and biliary strictures. Poly capro-lactone, poly acryl amine, and poly lactic acid-glycolic acid are few of the newly designed biodegradable stent materials, which eliminate the need for stent removal. Nitinol is increasingly being utilized in non-vascular self-expandable stents, as it offers super elasticity and therefore is beneficial to the stent placement in difficult segments of an internal tract. However, high costs of non-vascular stents is expected to negatively impact growth of the market.

Global Key Players:

Major players operating in the global non-vascular stents market include Allium Medical, Boston Scientific, C.R. Bard, ELLA-CS, S.R.O, EndoChoice, Merit Endotek, Taewoong Medical, and Xlumena.

