Operating Room Equipment and Supplies Market: Wide Application Area to Propel Demand By 2026

An operating room includes necessary as well as supportive equipment required during surgical interventions such as surgical table and surgical table accessories, digital integration systems, disposables and consumables, sterilization and cleaning equipment, stretchers and stretcher accessories, and surgical or exam lights. Due to the emergence of the advanced diagnostic and imaging technology equipment used in the operating room, and higher adaptation of the these equipment in the operating room causes, operating room to become more congested and complex. However, advancement in surgical equipment has aided in simplifying and streamlining operating rooms. For instance, operating room integration system is designed to access data, videos, and controls for all the devices at a central command station, allowing surgeons to perform various tasks efficiently without the need to move around in operating rooms.

Market Dynamics

Increasing patient preference for minimally or non-invasive surgeries, owing to reduction in post-operative trauma and complications and reduced hospital stay are factors expected to drive demand for advanced operating room equipment and supplies. The increasing preference for minimally or non-invasive procedures over conventional open surgeries has led to the development of hybrid operating rooms equipped with various complex surgical equipment products ranging from operating room lighting to patient monitoring devices. For instance, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS): 2016-annual plastic surgery procedural statistics, around 15.9 million surgical and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2015, with 2% increase over 2014. In addition to this, increasing national healthcare expenditure by various governments is expected to drive growth of the operating room equipment and supplies market. For instance, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS): 2016-Research Statistics Data and Systems, retail spending for non-durable medical products such as medical instruments and surgical dressings increased by 4.4% to US$ 62.2 trillion in the U.S. in 2016. Moreover, hospital care spending accounted for around 32% of the total healthcare spending in the U.S., which exhibited an increase of 4.7% to reach US$ 1.1 trillion in 2016, over the prior year (2015)

Rising number of surgical procedures and interventions is expected to augment growth of the operating room equipment and supplies market over the forecast period

Rising number of surgical procedures across the globe is expected to drive growth of the operating room equipment and supplies market. For instance, in 2015, 1.36 million caesarean procedures were performed in the European countries, which includes over 220 thousand caesarean section procedures in Germany, around 200 thousand in the U.K., and over 170 thousand in Italy. Moreover, according to the German Heart Surgery Report 2016, there were 103,128 heart surgery procedures reported in the German Society for Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery (GSTCVS) registry. Around 33,451 isolated heart valve procedures including 11,701 catheter-based procedures with an in-hospital mortality of 4.3% were reported. In addition to this, among the total heart surgery procedures conducted, around 15.7% of the patients were aged 80 years. An increase of 0.9% was observed in the heart surgery procedures performed on patients aged 80 years as compared to that in 2015, according to the same source

With increasing number of surgical interventions, the total expenditure for surgical and non-surgical procedures is also increasing significantly. For instance, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS): 2016 statistics, people in the U.S. invested over US$ 15 billion on combined surgical and non-surgical procedures, which also shows an increase of US$ 1.5 billion, over the previous year (2015). The surgical procedures accounted for 56% of the total expenditures, while non-surgical procedures accounted for 44% of the expenditure, in 2016.

Global Key Players:

Some of the key players in operating room equipment and supplies market are Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Getinge AB, GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Mizuho OSI, Medtronic, plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., STERIS Corporation, Stryker Corporation, and Siemens AG.

