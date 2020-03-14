Opioid Induced Side Effects Treatment Market Latest Technological Advancements, Scope, Applications and Competitive Outlook To 2026

Opioids are the class of drug that include strong pain relievers and illegal drugs such as heroin and illicit pain relievers for example hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine and fentanyl. Also they are available legally on prescription. These drugs interact with opioid receptors on nerve cells in body and are well known for the management of acute pain and cancer related pain among patients of all age group.

However, opioid drugs use in noncancerous patients is contentious, mostly related with chronic pain treatment and the major reason behind it the psychological addiction which may occur due to the continuous use of opioid drugs also other side effects may induce due to use of opioid drugs are nausea, sedation, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, sweating, headache, respiratory depression and physical dependence, among these constipation is the mostly observed problem occurs in 40% to 95% of patients treated with opioid. Also, some side effects such as delirium and drowsiness depends on dose and they can be avoided by reducing the amount of dose.

Increase in prevalence of chronic disease and cancer cases with raised use of prescription based opioids will favor the growth of opioid induced side effects treatment market in the near future

North America accounts for the major market share of opioid induced side effects treatment market, as U.S. is the biggest consumer for prescription based opioids. As per NIDA in 2013, out of the globe U.S. accounted around 100 percent in case of hydrocodone for example – Lortab, Norco and Vicodin, and 81% for oxycodone for example Endocet and Percocet. Also, as per American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), drug overdose is the leading cause of death in U.S. and prescription opioids is the leading factor behind it. In 2015, 12,990 deaths were related with prescription based pain relievers.

The growth in opioid induced side effects treatment market is expected high in North America followed by Europe and APAC region. As per the data published by UNODC in 2012, the APAC and Africa region are the emerging markets for raw opium which could feed to increase opioid consumption and support the growth of opioid induced side effects treatment industry in near the future. Furthermore, only 20% of opioid users received treatment against their drug dependence and treatment demand is growing in Asia and Europe region. The South America has shown negligible growth in demand for treatment against opioid drug dependency.

As very few percentage of opioid users received treatment and more are looking for the treatment options in emerging economies as well as in developed region provides scope for the companies to develop and make available the treatment against opioid induced side effects. This in turn is projected to favor the gain in traction for opioid induced side effects treatment market.

Some major medications in opioid induced side-effects treatment market are risperidone, methylphenidate, cetirizine, fexofenadine. In 2014, Naloxone hydrochloride injection (Evzio), a prescription treatment against opioid overdose side effects received approval by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the first auto-injector designed to use outside of the health care setting which can be used by care taker to treat person have had overdose of opioids.

Some of the key players in the global opioid induced side effects treatment market are Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AIKO Biotechnology, Inc., SLA Pharma AG, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AstraZeneca plc.

