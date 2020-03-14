Oral Vaccine Market 2019 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2023
Global Oral Vaccine Market
Oral vaccines are safe and easy to administer and convenient for all ages. They have been successfully developed to protect from many infectious diseases acquired through oral transmission. Oral delivery of vaccines represents the most attractive mode of administration over other routes of delivery due to the fact that the oral vaccination is noninvasive, safe and simple to execute, showing good patient compliance and clinical practicality.
The global Oral Vaccine market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Oral Vaccine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oral Vaccine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Merck
GSK
Sanofi
Lanzhou Institute
Serum Institute
Valneva
Shanghai United Cell
Bibcol
PaxVax
Vabiotech
Tiantan Biological
EuBiologics
Panacea Biotec Ltd
Bio-Med
Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Rotavirus Vaccine
Cholera Vaccine
Oral Polio Vaccine
Others
Segment by Application
Public
Private
