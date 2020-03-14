Ostomy Care Market Size, Share & Sales Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application 2026

Ostomy refers to a surgical procedure that allows the passage of bodily wastes through a surgically created stoma or aperture on the abdomen into a prosthetic such as a pouch or bag placed outside the body. Ostomy is performed on patients suffering from various medical conditions, including cancer, birth defects, diverticulitis, incontinence, and inflammatory bowel disease. This procedure is also performed on patients suffering from severe abdominal and pelvic trauma caused due to accidents or severe injuries. Ostomy is also known as continent diversion surgery and can be performed on patients of all age groups. The procedure does not affect life expectancy of an individual.

Market Dynamics

The rising number of ostomy procedures being performed is the primary factor responsible for driving growth of the global ostomy care market. For instance, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information, around 100,000 people underwent operations resulting in colostomy or ileostomy in the U.S., in 2014. Increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease is also expected to increase the demand for ostomy care. For instance, according to a research survey published in ‘The Lancet’ in October 2017, western countries suffer with a high prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease that has surpassed 0.3% of the total population. Moreover, according to the Worldwide Incidence and Prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) in the 21st Century: A Systematic Review of Population-Based Studies 2017, the incidence of IBD and Crohn’s disease is increasing in Latin America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Various other factors responsible for the growth of market include rising incidence of bladder cancer, birth defects, and technological advancements. For instance, around 10,171 cases of bladder cancer were reported in the U.K. in 2015, out of which 50% cases survived through proper medication and care. However, low awareness in underdeveloped and developing economies regarding the availability of treatments and increasing pricing pressure on the manufacturer is expected to confine the market growth.

Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global ostomy care market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds a dominant position in the global ostomy care market and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to large population suffering from Crohn’s disease, inflammatory bowel diseases, and other diseases in the region. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, around 1.3% of the adults in the U.S., accounting up to 3 million patients were reported to be suffering from inflammatory bowel disease in 2015 that increased the overall hospitalization rate in the country.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in the market, which is attributed to increasing efforts undertaken by government and non-government organization to support research, generate awareness, and increase the availability of treatment options to patients in their native countries. For instance, the Japan Ostomy Education is a non-profit organization approved by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in Japan that conducts various activities concerned with stoma care for delivering a better life to patients suffering from related medical issues in Japan.

Competitive Insights

Key players operating in the global ostomy care market include 3M Company, Coloplast Corporation, ConvaTec, Inc, Hollister, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Alcare, Nu-Hope, Welland Medical, Cymed, and Flexicare Medical. Market players are focused on providing technologically advanced products, to sustain their position in the competitive market. For instance, in March 2015, Welland Medical introduced Aurum 2, a range of 2-piece ostomy pouches that is inclusive of flange with added medical grade Manuka honey.

