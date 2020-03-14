Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Report: Growth Factors, Product Type, Manufacturers, Application, End Use and Regions 2026

Ovarian cancer is one of the most dreadful type of cancer widely found in women. In this cancer, abnormal cells growth is experienced in the ovaries, which has potential to invade or adversely affect other body parts such as abdomen layers, lining of the bowel and bladder, lymph nodes, and liver. Initial stages of ovarian cancer are associated with few vague symptoms, which further manifest as the cancer grows. These symptoms include inflating, pelvic ache, abdominal puffiness, and loss of appetite.

Ovarian cancer is a relatively rare cancer as compared to other types, though risk is higher among women who have ovulated more over their lifetime, which can also include females who have never borne a child and those who began ovulating at a very young age. According to American Cancer Society, around 10% of ovarian cancer cases are related to inherited genetic risk. Women with mutations in BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes have 50% chance of developing breast or ovarian cancer. Ovarian carcinoma, is the most common ovarian cancer that accounts for 95% of cases, globally.

Regional segmentation of the global ovarian cancer drugs market by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America accounts for the largest market share, mainly due to presence of major players and adoption of advanced medical technologies in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. According to American Cancer Society, an estimated 22,440 women would receive a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer and around 14,080 women will die from ovarian cancer in 2017 in the U.S. alone. Ovarian cancer is the fifth most prevalent cancer among women, which accounts for high percentage of deaths when compared to other cancer related to reproductive system cancer. It is stated that 1 in 75 women are at risk of contracting ovarian cancer and fatalities related to the disease is pegged at 1 in 100. Prevalence of ovarian cancer is usually low among women under 40 years of age. According to American Cancer Society, most of the ovarian cancer cases are reported among women aged 60 years and above. According to Cancer Research UK, in 2014, 7,378 new cases of ovarian cancer were reported in the country, of which around 53% of cases diagnosed were among females aged 65 years and above.

